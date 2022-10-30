Christian McCaffrey had one career touchdown pass entering Sunday's game against the Rams. The 49ers' new running back added to his tally during the second quarter, when he lofted a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk that tied the score.

It was McCaffrey's first touchdown pass since Dec. 17, 2018, which took place during a Panthers victory over the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey, playing in his second game with the 49ers after being traded from Carolina, was heavily involved in the offense during San Francisco's first two drives. He had five carries and two receptions prior to his touchdown pass to Aiyuk. The former All-Pro had 62 yards on 10 touches in his 49ers debut, a double-digit loss to the Chiefs last Sunday.

The 49ers are leaning more on McCaffrey with All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel out with a hamstring injury.