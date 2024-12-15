Josh Allen has hit another milestone during what has been a banner year for the Bills' quarterback. During the first half of Sunday's game against the Lions, Allen ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Bills took an early 14-0 lead.

In the process, Allen passed Hall of Fame running back Lenny Moore in career touchdown runs. He is now tied with fellow Hall of Fame running back Larry Csonka for 49th on the all-time list for career rushing touchdowns.

Allen scored his 64th career rushing touchdown on a four-yard run.

Allen recently passed Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and Terrell Davis on the all-time career rushing touchdown list. He's just one touchdown run away from tying Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas, whose 65 career touchdown runs is the franchise record.

Csonka, the player Allen just tied, was a key member of the 1972 Dolphins team that captured a perfect season. Csonka rushed for over 100 yards in Miami's Super Bowl win that year over Washington. A year later, Csonka rushed for a then Super Bowl record 145 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl VIII as the Dolphins successfully defended their title.