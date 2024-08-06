Things got testy between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions during their joint practice on Monday, and that intensity carried over into Tuesday.

After Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers failed to reel in a touchdown pass during team drills, he shoved Lions safety Kerby Joseph in the head on his way back to the huddle. Obviously the defensive back did not take too kindly to this, and went after Nabers.

What ensued was a full brawl with punches thrown by multiple players.

Nabers said he tapped Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold on the helmet to congratulate him on winning the rep, and then Joseph ran over and said something to him, per SNY. That's when things went awry.

Nabers, who was selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been a standout on the practice field. SNY reports that he caught 8 of 8 targets on Monday, and started 6 of 6 Tuesday before the aforementioned incompletion which led to the fight.

These two squads took part in at least three fights on Monday, with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones even getting in the mix.