The Indianapolis Colts released veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Tuesday, but that did not stop him from giving back to the community around the holidays. Just hours after the Colts cut him, Leonard made sure Indianapolis families had something to eat on Thanksgiving.

Leonard spent six seasons with the Colts, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 and earning first-team All-Pro honors three times. In that time, he formed a bond with the local community, and it was important for him to end his time in Indy by helping out other people.

On Tuesday afternoon, Leonard took time out of his day to hand out turkeys to anyone who needed one.

In his 70 games with the Colts, Leonard totaled 614 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 forced fumbles and 15.0 sacks. Following his release, Leonard posted an emotional message about his time with the franchise.

"Indy, I want to thank you for accepting me and my family with open arms," Leonard wrote. "These past six years has been nothing but incredible! Through the good times and bad time y'all stood by my side.

"I apologize for not bringing that trophy back to the 317. The energy at Lucas Oil has been nothing but amazing and I thank you for every memory. I'm thankful to play for such an amazing fan base. I love you guys and wish the Colts nothing but the best!"

Leonard will now have to find a new NFL home for the first time in his career, and there should be several suitors hoping to land his services.