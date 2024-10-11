The New York Giants will not have rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers when they play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 6. On Friday, coach Brian Daboll officially ruled the standout pass catcher out for their prime-time matchup as he remains in concussion protocol. Nabers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and Daboll noted earlier this week that Nabers was in the "same spot" in his recovery, foreshadowing this decision.

Nabers suffered a concussion in the team's Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and missed last Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks because of it. Despite coming out on the winning end in his absence in Week 5, this is a sizable blow to the New York passing attack. Before going down, Nabers, the No. 6 overall pick out of LSU, led the NFL in receptions (35) and was second in the NFL in receiving yards (386) through the first month.

Malik Nabers NYG • WR • #1 TAR 52 REC 35 REC YDs 386 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Last week, Daniel Jones zeroed into wideout Darius Slayton in the winning effort in Seattle, targeting him 11 times and connecting on eight of those throws for 122 yards and a touchdown. Fellow wideout Wan'Dale Robinson also factored into the target share with nine looks from Jones, and he responded with six catches for 36 yards and a score. Against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 31st in the NFL in points per game allowed (29) and on third down, Jones will likely lean on those two again to try and pull off the home upset.