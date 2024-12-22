The Atlanta Falcons are beginning a new era on Sunday, as rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will make his first NFL start on Sunday vs. the New York Giants. Atlanta is benching veteran Kirk Cousins with the NFC South in the balance, hoping for a spark that can get this team where it's capable of going.

It's a bold decision, but many believe it's the correct one. That includes Falcons legend Matt Ryan, who said Sunday morning on ''That Other Pregame Show'' on CBS Sports Network that it's "obviously the right move."

Ryan explained that Penix's arm can be a difference-maker. He mentioned how Atlanta's pass-catchers are getting separation on routes to the sideline, but Cousins seemingly didn't have the firepower to push the ball outside the numbers. Then, of course, Penix can stretch the field with his deep ball.

The No. 8 overall pick led the FBS in passing yards last year with 4,903, and his 37 completions of 25+ air yards were the most in the past five FBS seasons. The last two players to register multiple seasons of 4,500 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns are Penix and Patrick Mahomes. Ryan also said that everyone he's talked to in the Falcons organization have complimented Penix's approach to the game, and his practice habits.

Some laughed at the Falcons for selecting a quarterback with their top pick after signing Cousins to a four-year contract a month earlier. However, that decision may now save Atlanta's season.