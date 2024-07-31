No training camp holdout will be necessary for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, as head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday the team had agreed to a reworked contract with its Super Bowl-winning signal-caller, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports.

Stafford has reported to camp, and McVay says he's "relieved" that this issue has been resolved, via NFL Media. As CBS Sports cap guru Joel Corry mentioned this offseason, the 36-year-old Stafford was looking for additional contract guarantees on his deal, which had three more years remaining on it.

Stafford's revised deal includes a $12.5 million signing bonus, $23.5 million guaranteed this year and a $4 million guaranteed March roster bonus, according to NFL Media. Essentially, Stafford signed off on a one-year, $40 million deal after he gave up his 2025 guarantees. By doing his deal this way, Stafford gives himself the ability to sign an entirely new contract next offseason.

After being traded to the Rams from the Detroit Lions in 2021, Stafford won Super Bowl LVI after tying a career high with 41 touchdowns thrown. That successful first season in L.A. led to him signing a four-year, $160 million extension. Overall, Stafford is 24-17 as the starter for the Rams, and has thrown 75 touchdowns compared to 36 interceptions.

While the Rams were ousted from the postseason by the Lions -- Stafford's former team -- in 2023, the Georgia product ended the regular season with a bang, throwing an NFL-high 15 touchdowns from Weeks 12-17, and going 5-1 as the starter before sitting out the regular-season finale. Stafford commanded the No. 7 offense in the league in 2023, and earned his second career Pro Bowl selection.