As Fox analyst and New York Giants legend Michael Strahan was breaking down the Wild Card Weekend matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, he came to the realization that two of the best players in this matchup are former Giants who were allowed to walk this offseason.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, and the third player ever to win a rushing title the season after switching teams, while Packers defensive back Xavier McKinney recorded a career-high eight interceptions in 2024, which was good enough for second in the NFL. Strahan couldn't help but point out the fact on national television that his Giants allowed these two players to leave town.

"Thank you New York Giants cause you let (McKinney) go and you let Barkley go. Well done," Strahan said sarcastically.

Despite the ugly 3-14 campaign and general manager Joe Schoen's questionable decisions, Giants owner John Mara has already announced that both Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will return for another season. The GM-head coach duo went 9-7-1 in their first season together back in 2022. However, since then, New York has gone 9-25.