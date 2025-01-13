After a week of uncertainty, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports Jerry Jones will not be re-signing Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who is now free to interview with other teams. NFL Media reports the two sides couldn't agree on what a new contract would look like in regards to years, so McCarthy is out in Dallas.

McCarthy went 49-35 in his five seasons with the Cowboys after spending 13 years with the Green Bay Packers. He put together three straight 12-5 seasons in Dallas from 2021-23, but won just one playoff game. The writing was on the wall last offseason when the Cowboys decided not to extend McCarthy with one year remaining on his contract, but he got his short-handed squad to battle its way to a 7-10 record in 2024 without quarterback Dak Prescott. Still, it wasn't enough for Jones to sign him to a new deal.

Now that McCarthy is a "free agent," where could he end up? Let's take a look at three potential landing spots.

The Bears already played a key part in this short-lived saga. Last week, the Bears asked the Cowboys for permission to interview McCarthy for their open head coaching position, but the Cowboys reportedly declined the request! Even though the two sides reportedly did not have extensive talks regarding a potential extension! Very weird.

The Bears are arguably the most attractive job this cycle, as Chicago possesses playmakers on both sides of the ball, a potential franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams and a projected $66 million in cap space. Something to note with the Bears is that most of their recent head coach hirings have come out of left field. Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus certainly wasn't the belle of the ball in 2022, Matt Nagy wasn't viewed as some offensive mastermind during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos had just moved on from John Fox before Chicago brought him in and Marc Trestman came from the CFL!

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury or Joe Brady of the Buffalo Bills may be more attractive names for Bears fans, but the experienced McCarthy is someone to keep an eye on.

Multiple reports indicate the Saints are the other team that has interest in the 61-year-old McCarthy. The Saints are beginning anew after firing Dennis Allen in November, and they have already interviewed New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who also played for the Saints back in the day. New Orleans also has reported interest in several offensive minds such as Kingsbury, Brady and Kellen Moore.

The Saints are arguably the least attractive job this cycle. Quarterback Derek Carr made it clear he won't take a pay cut to remain with team, and it's unknown if he will even be in the plans of the new head coach. Plus, many of the Saints' key contributors are aging players, while New Orleans is already $52 million over the projected cap number -- by far the worst cap situation in the NFL. There would be benefits to having a veteran head coach in place for this rebuild compared to a first-year young buck.

New York has cleaned house, as the Jets parted ways with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in the middle of the 2024 campaign. The Jets have reportedly been interested in any and every coaching candidate, from Maryland head coach Mike Locksley to current ESPN analyst and former Jets head coach Rex Ryan. Don't be surprised if New York wants to talk to McCarthy.

The most fascinating aspect of this potential marriage is, of course, Aaron Rodgers. Many expect the Jets quarterback to be cut loose after the worst season of his career, but McCarthy and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together during their time in Green Bay. Are the Jets completely set on moving on from Rodgers? Are they waiting for input from their new head coach and general manager? Would the hiring of McCarthy be a good thing for Rodgers' future? These are all interesting questions, but it would appear the Jets are a legitimate landing spot for the now-free McCarthy.