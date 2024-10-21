First-place teams will meet on Monday Night Football when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Baltimore is coming off a 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders, while Tampa Bay rolled to a 51-27 victory over the New Orleans Saints last week. The Ravens (4-2), who have won four in a row, are tied for first place with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. The Buccaneers (4-2), who have won two of their last three, are tied for the top spot in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons.

Ravens vs. Buccaneers spread: Baltimore -3.5

Ravens vs. Buccaneers over/under: 50 points

Ravens vs. Buccaneers money line: Baltimore -188, Tampa Bay +157

BAL: Ravens have hit the second-half money line in 10 of their last 13 games (+8.00 units)

TB: Buccaneers have scored last in six of their past seven games (+5.10 units)

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 20 of 26 passes (76.9%) for 323 yards, one touchdown and one interception with a 114.7 rating, and rushed for 40 yards in last week's win. Jackson looks for his fifth game in a row with a 110-plus rating and third game in a row with 315-plus passing yards. He is 2-0 with three touchdowns and no interceptions in two career starts against Tampa Bay. Jackson is also 22-1 in 23 career starts vs. NFC foes, and is 5-2 with 17 touchdowns (15 passing and two rushing) with no interceptions and a 116 rating in seven career starts on Monday Night Football.

Running back Derrick Henry rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns against Washington, his 20th-career game with 100-plus rushing yards and two or more rushing touchdowns, the fourth-most all-time. He is the first player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 with a rushing touchdown in each of his team's first six games of the season. Henry will be looking for his sixth game in a row with 95-plus scrimmage yards. He has six rushing touchdowns in his past three games on Monday Night Football. He leads the NFL with 704 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns in 2024. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 36 attempts (66.7%) for 325 yards and four touchdowns with a 97.6 rating, and rushed for 29 yards last week. It was his third game this season and second consecutive, with three or more touchdown passes, the most in the NFL. Mayfield will look for his fourth game in a row with two or more touchdown passes and a 95-plus rating. He has 325 or more passing yards in two of the past three games. He leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes this season and ranks second with a 109.4 rating.

Wide receiver Mike Evans has five or more catches, 60-plus receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in two of the past three games. He has a touchdown catch in two of three home games this season. Evans has 299 receiving yards (99.7 per game) in three career games against Baltimore, with 120 or more receiving yards in each of the past two games. He has a touchdown catch in seven of eight career games on Monday Night Football. He is tied for the NFL lead with five receiving touchdowns this season. See who to back at SportsLine.

