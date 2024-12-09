The Week 14 NFL schedule concludes with a primetime AFC matchup with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at AT&T Stadium is at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bengals need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture, and the NFL DFS player pool features a mix of young talent and proven veterans. Should you build your NFL DFS stacks and NFL DFS lineups around a Bengals passing attack that features players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins? Or should you target Dallas standouts CeeDee Lamb and Rico Dowdle in your NFL DFS core plays? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF include:

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Cowboys on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The former LSU star has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in all four of his NFL seasons, and has a chance to make a late season run at the receiving triple crown in 2024. Chase currently leads the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions, and he ranks second in the league with 1,142 yards. His 70 receptions thus far are eight behind league-leader Brock Bowers.

Chase has become a matchup proof wide receiver at this point in his career. His rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow is undeniable, and he remains a threat to score anytime he touches the ball. Cincinnati needs a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture, so a heavy target share for Chase is expected on Monday night.

Part of Kaylor's Monday Night Football DFS strategy is stacking Chase with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Despite his team's struggles in the win/loss column, Burrow has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season. He has completed 67.7% of his passes for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdown passes, and five interceptions for a quarterback rating of 107.4.

Burrow has been outstanding from a fantasy perspective for the last month. In his last four games, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 1,344 yards, 15 touchdown passes, and two interceptions. With this game essentially serving as a playoff game for the Bengals, another high-end performance from Burrow is expected on Monday night.

How to set Monday Night Football NFL DFS lineups, player pools

Another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Monday Night Football is also worth considering.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Bengals on Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from an NFL DFS expert who won a prestigious Millionaire Maker tournament, and find out.