Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9 in Super Bowl 59. Even with roster changes each year, the winning team has scored at least 31 points in three of the four Kansas City Super Bowls, with an average game total of 53.5, leaving potentially strong performances from both sides of the NFL DFS player pool. How should recent history alter your 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Chiefs? The Chiefs have allowed 27 points per game over those four Super Bowls despite exiting with three victories, so should daily Fantasy football players expect another high-scoring affair when forming an NFL DFS strategy? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer.

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to the 2025 Super Bowl between the Chiefs vs. Eagles and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 59

One of the Optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Many were surprised to see the Chiefs and Bills make a draft day trade last April and when the Chiefs emerged with the wide receiver who just set the 40-yard dash record (4.21) for the NFL Combine, football fans around the country began imagining the ways Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes would take advantage of that and wondered if the Bills had instant regret. The Chiefs didn't take long to showcase their new draft pick as Worthy scored Kansas City's first touchdown of the season with a 21-yard run after the Chiefs had all offseason to figure out how to take advantage of his skillset. It's not exactly multiple months, but Reid has an extra week ahead of Super Bowl 59 to scheme for Worthy's skills again.

Worthy has become an integral part of the Chiefs offense over recent weeks with three touchdowns over his last four games, including the postseason and not including Week 18 when he only played one snap, and the rookie had six receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown last week against Buffalo. He was Kansas City's leading receiver in three of those four contests while averaging 68.5 receiving yards per game. Worthy has the most receptions (11) and targets (13) among Chiefs this postseason and he'll likely be a key part of the Super Bowl game plan yet again. See who else to pick here.

The Optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. The 30-year-old leads the Eagles in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188) this postseason while being tied with A.J. Brown for the most targets (18). Hurts has heavily relied on Goedert, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith this postseason with the three combining for 77.4% of the targets. Goedert is the cheapest of the trio, so he can certainly return value for Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups.

The seven-year veteran missed four weeks late in the season with a knee injury but returned in Week 18 and had four receptions for 55 yards on just 13 snaps to test himself before the playoffs. Goedert is coming off one of his best games of the year with seven receptions for 85 yards in the NFC Championship Game and tight ends have had their opportunities against Kansas City this postseason. Dalton Schultz had four receptions for 63 yards for the Texans in the Divisional Round and Dalton Kincaid had his chance to haul in a game-changing catch on fourth down before his late drop for Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game. Give Goedert that chance and he's not likely to let it slip away. You can see the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build 2025 Super Bowl NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers for Super Bowl 59. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the Optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS Optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.