One of the most challenging aspects of building a Week 2 NFL DFS strategy is determining how much weight to put into Week 1 results. Several of the biggest stars in the NFL DFS player pool severely underperformed from their price tags for NFL DFS picks a week ago. Marvin Harrison Jr. had one reception for four yards, Chris Olave had two receptions for 11 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had three receptions for 13 yards, as they had disappointing returns for NFL DFS lineups.

How confident should daily Fantasy football 2024 players be in these three players with expectations to perform for Week 2 NFL DFS lineups? Olave and St. Brown at least have NFL production to provide more confidence, but is it premature to declare Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, as a top option in NFL DFS picks already? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Week 2 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 2

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday is Rams running back Kyren Williams at $6,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. After some concern over the offseason about him being in more of a running back committee after the Rams selected Blake Corum in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Williams played on 91% of Week 1 snaps and Courm didn't see the field. Williams had 18 of the 20 Rams running back carries. Although he only had 50 rushing yards, that usage is enough to ease some of the preseason nerves. WIlliams also had a touchdown to boost his NFL DFS output.

None of the preseason worries about Williams had to do with his production. The breakout star of last season led the NFL in rushing yards per game (95.3) while running for 1,144 yards in 12 games. Williams rushed for more than 85 yards in each of his final seven games of last year's regular season. Williams has a strong matchup in Week 2 against the Cardinals, who allowed the most rushing yards per game (143.2) in the NFL last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jets running back Breece Hall ($7,400 on DraftKings, $8,500 on FanDuel). Hall was the RB2 in Fantasy football last season despite coming off a torn ACL. Although the 23-year-old didn't have his most productive game in Week 1 (rushing for 54 yards on 16 carries while adding five receptions for 39 yards), Hall still received each of the first 16 running back carries before the Jets rested some key starters late in a 32-19 loss to the 49ers.

The Jets play the Titans this week, and even though the Jets' offense didn't look elite last week, some drives and moments made it seem like this year would be far more effective than last year. Hall had his breakout season despite the Jets 31st in total yards and if Aaron Rodgers remains healthy, New York should finish substantially higher in yardage and scoring this fall. A matchup on Monday Night Football against the 49ers for Rodgers' first game since his Week 1 torn Achilles was a difficult way to kick off the season for the entire New York offense, but McClure expects a Week 2 performance from Hall better resembling last year's production. See who else McClure likes right here.

How to set Week 2 NFL DFS lineups

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.