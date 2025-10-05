The Week 5 NFL schedule continues Sunday, and with it comes bye weeks, giving bettors a few less games to zero in on this week. Among the notable Week 5 NFL odds, the Colts are -7 against the Raiders, the Eagles are -4.5 against the Broncos and the Seahawks are -3.5 against the Buccaneers. Zooming in on the primetime action, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are -8.5 against the Patriots on 'Sunday Night Football,' while Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are -3.5 against the Jaguars on 'Monday Night Football.'

The byes, plus notable injuries to players like Lamar Jackson and CeeDee Lamb, bring some challenges for Week 5 NFL betting, but there's still plenty of value on the board.

SportsLine has more than 40 hand-picked Vegas experts who excel in multiple spots. The NFL, however, is a strength for the site as SportsLine currently has five total experts who are on NFL runs that have returned $700 or more for $100 players and one who has returned more than $1,400.

Top Week 5 NFL expert picks from Matt Severance

Severance is a high-volume handicapper who excels in multiple sports. NFL is one of his strengths, and he enters Week 5 on a 29-10 run (74%) on NFL picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 bettors.

One of his top picks is backing the Jets to go Over 22.5 total points (-111). "Dallas has allowed at least 24 points in all four games and at least 31 in the past three," Severance said. "Really all this play is when it comes to the sorry Jets. I watched most of Monday's game in Miami and they moved the ball well but then either fumbled or committed a stupid penalty. But I think they can certainly score 23 at home on this Dallas defense." See all of Severance's NFL picks here.

Top Week 5 expert NFL prop picks from Doug Kralstein

Better known as 'Prop Bet Guy,' Kralstein specializes in NFL props, and he enters Week 5 on a 27-15 run on NFL player props that has returned more than $1,000 for $100 bettors. One of his top prop picks this week is going Over 13.5 total receiving yards for Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (-114).

"Woody Marks had his coming out party last week, pacing the Texans backfield with 69 rush yards and 50 receiving yards," Kralstein said. "Billed as a pass-catching back coming out of USC, I like him to clear this low receiving yards line. His route share has climbed each week - Nick Chubb will still mix in on the ground, but I expect Marks on the field for most of the passing downs. He'll face a depleted Ravens defense that's allowing the fifth most receiving yards to running backs on the most targets per game. I'd bet this up to over 15.5 receiving yards." You can see all of Kralstein's NFL picks here.

Top Week 5 NFL expert picks from Daniel Vithlani

Vithlani is another props specialist who uses his experience to zero in on the best prop lines on the market each week. He's 17-11 on his past 28 NFL player props, returning +855 during that span. One of his prop picks this week: He likes David Montgomery as an anytime touchdown scorer (-180) as the Lions travel to take on the Bengals.

"Montgomery is poised for a big game, as he'll be playing in his hometown of Cincinnati for the first time," Vithlani said. "Montgomery will have his family watching in the crowd, and has spoken in interviews about how much it will mean to him. A players coach like Dan Campbell surely knows the significance, and will likely try to feed Montgomery a score. After running for just 12 yards on 9 carries last week against the Browns, I expect a big bounce back performance in this "homecoming" spot against a bad Bengals defense. I like Montgomery to find the end zone, and to go over his rush yards total." See all of Vithlani's NFL picks at SportsLine.

How to make Week 5 NFL against the spread picks

