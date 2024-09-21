Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (1-1) are looking to get back in the win column, but can they do it in Week 3 against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) and come through for NFL office pool picks? The Lions were a heavy preseason favorite to top the NFC, but they are coming off of a brutal Week 2 performance in which Goff threw two interceptions in a loss to Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Cardinals aren't looking as lowly as expected ahead of the regular season and are coming off a 41-10 win against a Los Angeles Rams team they were unable to beat last year.

Detroit is a 3-point favorite on Sunday in the NFL odds, but their current form could make them a less attractive team to back when you make your Week 3 NFL confidence pool picks. Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 3 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

In Week 3, SportsLine's advanced computer model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is predicting the Seattle Seahawks (-4.5, 42) to win comfortably at home against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins are dealing with a lot of injuries on offense in addition to Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) who will presumably not play on Sunday. De'Von Achane could end up with a very heavy workload since fellow running back Raheem Mostert is questionable to play, but that won't make up for not having Tagovailoa under center to give the offense its explosiveness.

Seattle's offense is much healthier, even with top running back Kenneth Walker III (oblique) questionable to play. Geno Smith has been solid through two games this season, and completed 34 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown in last week's 23-20 overtime win against the Patriots in Foxborough. D.K. Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba each logged over 100 receiving yards in that game, so they should be comfortable taking on a reeling Dolphins team. See all of SportsLine's Week 3 NFL predictions here.

The model also made the call on every other Week 3 NFL game and has strong picks for potentially close NFL matchups like Cowboys vs. Ravens, Steelers vs. Chargers and Saints vs. Eagles.

