1. Head coach rankings: Harbaugh returns in top 10

Every summer, we take stock of all 32 teams from a leadership perspective, and now this year's rundown is complete: The 2024 head coach rankings are here! Kansas City Chiefs icon Andy Reid remains atop the pecking order, fresh off his third Super Bowl win in six years, but his newest AFC West counterpart, the Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh, joins him in the top 10 despite just returning to the NFL sidelines:

7. Jim Harbaugh (Chargers)

On one hand, Harbaugh's been out of the NFL for a decade, and, in fact, has just four seasons of pro head-coaching experience under his belt. On the other, he's been an undisputed victor at every spot, with 16 winning seasons in 20 years as a head man, including three NFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance during his San Francisco 49ers days. L.A. is bound to be more disciplined under his watch.



Check out the full ranking of all 32 coaches right here.

2. Top big-game coaches: McVay, Reid lead the charge

Speaking of coach rankings, what if we judged top staffers only by their big-stage accomplishments? Separate from our standard rundown of all 32 coaches, we've also sorted every team's sideline conductor according to their reliability as a playoff contender. And only one man rivals Andy Reid in the top tier:

Sean McVay (Rams)

Playoffs: 5 of 7 seasons (71%) | Wins: 7 of 11 (64%)

Conference titles: 2 for 2 (100%)

Super Bowls: 1 for 2 (50%)

Besides the man up top, McVay is the only coach listed who's both won a Super Bowl in the last decade and whose teams have made the playoffs 70% of the seasons he's worked. Whether with Jared Goff or Matthew Stafford, the man has squeezed the most out of Los Angeles, reinforcing his league-wide appeal.

3. Agent's Take: How a QB salary cap could look

Weeks ago, word surfaced that some NFL owners had privately discussed the possibility of a separate quarterback salary cap, to better control an escalating market for signal-callers. Now, former agent and cap expert Joel Corry has offered some insight on how such a restriction might actually work:

The average salary cap percentage at signing for the (top) 10 (quarterback) contracts is 21.95%. ... Based on these contracts, the average yearly salary of quarterbacks being restricted to 22% of the league-wide salary cap at signing would seem reasonable for an upper limit on quarterback pay. Existing deals that exceed 22% would be grandfathered in so (for example) the Bengals and (Joe) Burrow wouldn't have to rework his deal. It would also make sense that there wouldn't be strict rules on the annual increases for each year, like with NBA contracts which are fully guaranteed. Teams and the agents of players would still have wide latitude to negotiate the structure, the cash flow, guarantees and other components of the deal.

4. NFL eyeing pop star for halftime of Brazil game?

The 2024 season will feature a historic South American contest right out of the gate, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers set to meet in São Paulo on Sept. 6. Now the NFL may be trying to secure one of Brazil's most recognizable celebrities for the matchup, with RedeTV! reporting the league is in "advanced negotiations" with Grammy-nominated singer Anitta, a potential halftime headliner for the international showdown.

5. Most important rookies of 2024: Cowboys, Ravens OTs

Draft analyst Josh Edwards has surveyed every team's 2024 draft class to identify the rookies most vital to their respective clubs going into the new season. Among the top choices, besides big-name quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels: Two starting tackles for contenders in each conference.

OT Tyler Guyton, Cowboys

For the first time since 2010, Dallas' left tackle plans will not include Tyron Smith. Guyton played right tackle for the Sooners but is now being asked to play left tackle for the Cowboys, which allows Tyler Smith to remain at guard. The health and competency of the offensive line will determine whether or not the NFC East franchise can return to the postseason.

OT Roger Rosengarten, Ravens

Baltimore will likely advertise a training camp battle at right tackle between Daniel Faalele, Patrick Mekari and Rosengarten, but one would assume that the job is the 2024 second-round selection's to lose. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has struggled to stay healthy and second-year offensive guard Andrew Vorhees will be stepping in for Kevin Zeitler. It is a lot of turnover for a team regarded as the AFC's best team for much of last season.



6. Titans sign former Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams

Months after his release from the Seattle Seahawks, Adams has found a new home, inking a one-year deal with Tennessee on Thursday. Once considered one of the top safeties in the game, the former New York Jets star has missed at least four games due to injury in each of the last four years. He's just the latest big name to join the Titans this offseason, which also saw the team add Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Sneed.