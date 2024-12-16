With just three days to go until Week 16 kicks off, the NFL has decided to make some last-second changes to the schedule. The league won't be flexing any games out of prime time, but the NFL did decide to make two tweaks to the schedule for the upcoming week of action.

The league made two changes on Monday with the biggest one involving the Buffalo Bills. The Bills' home game against the Patriots was originally supposed to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, but that has now been flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET and it will stay on CBS.

The move means that a much larger portion of the country will now get to see the Bills, who are coming off a wild upset over the Detroit Lions in Week 15. Josh Allen totaled 430 yards and four touchdowns in Buffalo's 48-42 victory. Allen is the odds on favorite to win the MVP and this could be the final time this season most of the country gets to see him play. In Week 17, the Bills play at 1 p.m. ET. In Week 18, the Bills will be playing the Patriots again and although the kickoff time isn't set, it won't be surprising if they kick off at 1 p.m. ET again.

The NFL also made another flex and it's a move that might have set some sort of record: Cleveland at Cincinnati has been moved from Fox to CBS, which means this game has now been scheduled for three different networks.

When the schedule came out, the Bengals were originally supposed to play host to the Browns in a Thursday night game on Prime Video in Week 16, but with both teams struggling, Browns-Bengals became the first game in NFL history to get flexed out of Thursday night. At the time, the NFL moved the game from Thursday night to 1 p.m. ET on Fox, but now, it will be 1 p.m. ET on CBS.