NFL odds and picks, Week 15: Advanced computer model loving Eagles, 49ers

Week 15 in the NFL will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The Seattle Seahawks are 1.5-point favorites over the L.A. Rams, the Carolina Panthers are favored by three over the Green Bay Packers, and the New England Patriots are 2.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in a huge AFC showdown that has already seen plenty of line movement.



It's fresh off a week in which it nailed Arizona's upset over Tennessee, predicting the Cardinals' margin of victory within a single point. It also nailed Carolina's huge win over the Vikings and Jacksonville's statement win over the Seahawks.



With Week 15 here, the computer simulated every game 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team the model loves in Week 15: the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 7.5-point road favorites against the New York Giants. Even with Carson Wentz on the shelf for the season and Nick Foles now under center, the model likes the Eagles to win and cover in a 22-14 final.



Philadelphia is winning outright in 71 percent of simulations and covering the spread over 50 percent of the time. With Foles likely needing time to get back in rhythm, the model likes Under 40 in this matchup 64 percent of the time.



One surprise: the San Francisco 49ers, slight favorites over Tennessee, will not only win, they'll triple the two-point spread in a 26-20 decision.



At just 3-10, it'd be easy to glance at the record and assume the 49ers are a disaster. But looking closer, they've won three of their last four. And the emergence of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who threw for 334 yards and a touchdown in a 26-16 victory at Houston last week, has the young 49ers inspired as they build for the future.



The Titans, meanwhile, are 8-5 and in the hunt in the AFC South, but they suffered a tough loss to underdog Arizona last week and have been highly inconsistent on offense. Quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) will play, but might not be 100 percent.



The 49ers win this one straight-up 59 percent of the time and cover the spread in 56 percent of simulations, according to the model. Don't let the records deceive you in this one and roll with the 49ers.



Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (+2.5, 40.5)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-5.5, 44)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (+2, 46.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (+7, 40)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (+7.5, 40)

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings (-11, 42)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (N/A)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-11.5, 39)

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins (-4.5, 43.5)

Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers (-3, 45)

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints (-16, 47)

L.A. Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 48)

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5, 53.5)

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers (-2, 44)

Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders (+3, 46)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Bucs (+6, 47.5)