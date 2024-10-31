Just three games on the Week 9 NFL schedule are cross-conference matchups, including a rematch of Super Bowl 55. Chiefs vs. Buccaneers saw Tampa Bay win "The Big Game" in its own stadium, but Kansas City is an 8.5-point home favorite, per the Week 9 NFL odd, with an over-under of 45.5. That game comes 24 hours after Colts vs. Vikings takes place on Sunday Night Football, with Minnesota favored by 5.5 after the game opened as a pick'em. The Colts benched quarterback Anthony Richardson, leaving veteran Joe Flacco to start.

The other AFC vs. NFC game is Jaguars vs. Eagles (-7.5, 45.5) on Sunday. All three of these contests have Week 9 NFL spreads of at least a touchdown, and heavy favorites always attract plenty of football betting interest. Which teams should get your Week 9 NFL picks as we approach the midpoint of the season? NFL injuries to monitor include Jordan Love (groin), Amari Cooper (wrist), DK Metcalf (knee), Jared Goff (ankle), Tyler Lockett (oblique), Tony Pollard (foot), and Tyrone Tracy (concussion). All of the Week 9 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 9 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

Top Week 9 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 9 NFL picks is that the Bears (+1.5, 44.5) cover the spread versus the Cardinals. Fortune went against Chicago in Week 8 and for Arizona on Sunday as the Bears lost on a last-second Hail Mary, while the Cardinals won on a last-second field goal. However, you shouldn't bank on luck with NFL picks and rely more on data, which favors the Bears. Chicago has the league's No. 4 scoring defense, having kept 13 straight opponents to 21 or fewer, while Arizona is just 24th in scoring defense.

The Bears are also averaging more points per game on offense, and just four teams have a better turnover differential (+5) than Chicago. The Bears also have a tendency to bounce back after defeats -- even ones as heartbreaking as Sunday's -- as they are 6-3-2 against the spread following a loss since the start of last year. While Arizona now has two straight wins, it's been over three years since they've won three consecutively. Chicago outright wins, per the model, which says the Bears cover well over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: the Seahawks (+1.5, 48.5) cover at home versus the Rams in almost 60% of simulations. Both teams have struggled versus the spread recently, only covering in one of their last four games. However, Los Angeles is in a class of its own when it comes to road spread struggles. It is 0-3 against the spread in away games this season, making it the only team yet to cover on the road in 2024. The Seahawks have also dominated this rivalry at home over the last two decades, winning 14 of its last 20 home games versus the Rams.

Seattle has the league's No. 1 passing offense, while few have issues in defending thru the air as much as Los Angeles. The Rams are in the bottom five in yards per attempt allowed, yards per completion allowed, defensive sacks and quarterback hits. The Rams' passing offense is undoubtedly boosted by the returns of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, but the run game is still lagging and ranks 30th in yards per carry. Seattle (-1) is projected to cover with points to spare, and the model also says the Over (48.5) hits in over 50% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 9 NFL picks

Week 9 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads

Thursday, Oct. 31

Texans at Jets (-1.5, 42)

Sunday, Nov. 3

Cowboys at Falcons (-2.5, 52)

Broncos at Ravens (-9, 46.5)

Dolphins at Bills (-6, 49)

Saints at Panthers (+7.5, 43.5)

Raiders at Bengals (-7, 46.5)

Chargers at Browns (+1.5, 43.5)

Commanders at Giants (+3.5, 44)

Patriots at Titans (-3.5, 38)

Bears at Cardinals (-1.5, 44.5)

Jaguars at Eagles (-7.5, 45.5)

Lions at Packers (+3.5, 48)

Rams at Seahawks (+1.5, 48.5)

Colts at Vikings (-5.5, 46.5)

Monday, Nov. 4

Buccaneers at Chiefs (-8.5, 45.5)