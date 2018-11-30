NFL odds, picks for Week 13: Advanced computer model loving Rams and Jets

Injury news has already had an effect on the latest Week 13 NFL odds. The Colts are four-point favorites against the division-rival Jaguars, up one from the opening line. Indianapolis has received plenty of good injury news this week, including running back Marlon Mack (concussion) and tight end Eric Ebron (back) practicing on Thursday, which bodes well for their chances of playing. The Jags, meanwhile, will be without running back Leonard Fournette (suspension) and have questions about the availability of Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee). Consequently, the line has moved a point in favor of Houston (-5.5) as bettors are backing a red-hot Texans squad that has won eight in a row. As NFL odds and spreads shift and injury news breaks, be sure to check out the Week 13 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before finalizing any plays of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 13 on a blistering 13-2 run. For the season, it is now 27-11 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 75-45. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model went 12-3 last week and is 118-56 for the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com.

Now it has examined the latest NFL odds and spreads, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 13 NFL picks are in.

One of the top Week 13 NFL picks the model loves: the Rams (-10) cover on the road against the Lions.

The Lions have now lost four of their last five games, with three of those defeats coming by double-digits. At 4-7 and last in the NFC North, they find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination and now face one of the league's most dynamic offenses.

According to the model, the Rams get almost 350 yards through the air from quarterback Jared Goff, while running back Todd Gurley accounts for 150 yards of total offense as Los Angeles covers in almost 55 percent of simulations. The Over (55), meanwhile, hits 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 13 NFL predictions from the model: the Jets (+8) cover on the road at Tennessee.

The Titans have been completely over-matched the past two weeks, dropping divisional games to the Colts and Texans by a combined 45 points. Protecting quarterback Marcus Mariota has been the biggest issue for Tennessee, and if he doesn't have time to throw, it'll be challenging for the Titans to pull away against the Jets on Sunday.

The model projects the Jets' defense to tee off on the Titans, logging three sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery. The Jets cover in over half of simulations, while the Over (40.5) also provides value because that hits almost 55 percent of the time.

The model has has a strong pick for the AFC battle between the Steelers and Chargers, and is also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this week in a game that will shake up the playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 13? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+4, 47)

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3.5, 54.5)

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 48)

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-5.5, 47)

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 40)

Chicago Bears at New York Giants (+4, 44.5)

Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals (+5, 45)

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions (+10, 54.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14, 43.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders (+14.5, 55.5)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-8, 40.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-5, 49)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 51.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6, 45)