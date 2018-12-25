NFL odds, picks for Week 17: Advanced computer model loving Rams, Ravens

Week 17 NFL odds are out, but with some teams planning to rest starters and injury concerns to sort through, you can expect plenty of adjustments as the week unfolds. The Steelers, who suffered a crushing blow in Week 16 when they fell to the Saints, need a win and help to make the playoffs, and they're going off as 14.5-point favorites over the division-rival Bengals. That's one of the largest NFL spreads of the season. And the Rams, needing a win over the 49ers to secure a first-round bye, are listed as 10-point home favorites with the NFL playoff picture hanging in the balance. With NFL odds and lines already on the move as the final week of the regular season nears, be sure to check out the up-to-the-minute Week 17 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 17 on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model is 159-78 on the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest Week 17 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its Week 17 NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Week 17 NFL picks the model recommends: the Ravens (6) cover the spread against the Browns as they look to wrap up the AFC North.

Baltimore's Week 16 win over the Chargers, coupled with the Steelers' loss to the Saints, put the Ravens in control of their own destiny in the division entering the final week of the regular season. Even against a much-improved Cleveland team, the model projects the Ravens roll to a decisive win that covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (41) also has plenty of value because that hits in well over half of simulations.

Another one of the Week 17 NFL predictions from the model: the Rams (-9.5) cover against the 49ers.

The 12-3 Rams have dropped two of their last three, helping the Saints wrap up the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. But the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye are still possible if they can take care of business against the 4-11 49ers.

Los Angeles will be motivated to play starters as long as needed because a loss and a Chicago win would take away the bye. The model has taken the entire NFC playoff picture into consideration and has the Rams covering in over 50 percent of simulations. The over (50) also has plenty of value because that hits more than 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the season-defining matchup between the Colts and Titans, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend, shaking up the NFL playoff picture forever.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 17? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (-6.5, 42.5)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (off board)

New York Jets at New England Patriots (-13.5, 45.5)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 45)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (-7, 40.5)

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1, 51.5)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 38.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6.5, 42)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-6, 41)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-14.5, 45.5)

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-5, 41)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (+6.5, 41.5)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (off board)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-10, 50)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (+1.5)