NFL odds, picks Week 12: Advanced computer model loves Eagles, Jets

The NFL's 12th weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors. The New England Patriots are 16.5-point favorites over the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs are 10-point favorites over the Buffalo Bills, and the Los Angeles Rams are a 2.5-point favorites over the New Orleans Saints in a game with massive postseason implications that has already seen plenty of line movement.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you'll want to know what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch -- every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won more than 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season.



It's fresh off a week in which it went 10-4 on straight-up picks, improving its record to a blistering 20-8 over the past two weeks. Last week, it nailed the Patriots' (-7) win and cover against the Raiders in Mexico City and was all over Philadelphia's road victory in Dallas.



With Week 12 here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team SportsLine's proven model is again all-in on: the Philadelphia Eagles, who are massive 13.5-point favorites at home against the Chicago Bears. The model likes the Eagles to win by a final of 32-13 that will easily cover the spread



Philadelphia is among the Vegas favorites to win it all this year, and it continues to roll through the competition. The Eagles aren't just winning, they're dominating. They've won eight straight, and five of those victories have been by double-digits. Their average margin of victory has jumped to 26.3 points per game over the last three weeks.



The Bears, meanwhile, are the losers of three straight and will be without linebacker Leonard Floyd on Sunday.

Philly wins this game straight-up in a whopping 89 percent of simulations and covers the spread 63 percent of the time. Lock in a pick for Philadelphia in this one with a high degree of confidence.



And in a surprise, the model is calling for the red-hot Carolina Panthers (-5) to win against the New York Jets, but it's going to be much closer than Vegas expects. Carolina is riding a three-game win streak, but only one of those games came against a team with a winning record (Falcons).

The Panthers will barely escape with a 22-19 victory in the Meadowlands in a game that will likely feature the return of Panthers TE Greg Olsen (foot). The Jets are 6-3 against the spread this season despite a 4-6 record and are fresh off their Week 11 bye.

Carolina is winning 53 percent of straight-up simulations, while New York is winning against the spread 58 percent of the time, so proceed with caution before jumping all over the Panthers in this one.

