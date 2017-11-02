NFL odds, picks Week 9: Advanced computer model loves Eagles and Seahawks

The NFL's ninth weekend will attract bets from average Joes to professional bettors.



The Philadelphia Eagles are 7.5-point favorites over the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks are seven-point favorites over the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys are one-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that has already seen the line move back and forth.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool Manager leagues that made straight-up NFL picks last season.



It's fresh off an astonishing 12-1 straight-up week in which it called the Cowboys (-2.5) covering against the Redskins with ease. It also nailed the Bills (-2) covering against the Raiders with plenty of room to spare when some experts were all over Oakland.



With Week 9 here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team it loves this week: the Seattle Seahawks (-7), at home against the Washington Redskins. With eight touchdowns, nearly 800 yards passing, and just one interception over the past two weeks, Russell Wilson might be the hottest quarterback in the NFL. SportsLine is calling for a convincing 28-18 victory for the Seahawks. Confidently back the home team and lay the points in this one.

Another team SportsLine's proven model is all-in on: the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 7.5-point favorites against the Denver Broncos. The Eagles are running over everyone in their path, and they got even better on Tuesday when they picked up running back Jay Ajayi. SportsLine is calling for a comfortable 26-16 victory for Philadelphia in this matchup of teams heading in completely opposite directions.

The Broncos have now lost three straight by double-digits and have no answers at quarterback or running back. They're turning to mega-bust Brock Osweiler this week after Trevor Siemian threw three more interceptions on Monday Night Football.



One surprise: The Arizona Cardinals (-2) lose outright against the San Francisco 49ers this week. The game features Drew Stanton and C.J. Beathard at QB and SportsLine says the hometown 49ers win by two, 20-18. Take the 49ers Money Line (+110) in this one and look for the Under (39.5) to hit as well.



The model also is calling for a home favorite to get a huge scare. Grab this road underdog with the points and get your Sunday off to a very profitable start.



Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (-3.5, 43)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants (+3.5, 42)

Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars (-5.5, 39)

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (+1.5, 43.5)

Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles (-7.5, 43)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 51)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texas (n/a)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (+2.5, 39.5)

Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks (-7, 45)

Kansas City at Dallas Cowboys (-1, 51.5)

Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins (+3, 44)

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers (+2.5, 43.5)