The 9-2 Los Angeles Rams entered Sunday as the Super Bowl favorites, and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Las Vegas favored Matthew Stafford and company by double digits over the 6-6 Carolina Panthers, but the "Cardiac Cats" shocked the NFL world by registering one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Bryce Young threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while the Panthers defense forced three turnovers to earn a 31-28 upset victory. The Panthers recorded the two biggest upsets of the 2025 season, as they also defeated the Green Bay Packers as a 13-point underdog in Week 9.

This shocking result delivers massive ramifications within the NFL playoff picture, including pushing the Rams out of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The new top dog in the conference with a direct path at clinching a first-round bye? The Chicago Bears.

Chicago moved to 9-3 with a 24-15 upset win Friday over the Philadelphia Eagles. Ben Johnson's rushing attack was the difference, as Kyle Monangai rushed 22 times for 130 yards and one touchdown, while D'Andre Swift rushed 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown. They became the first teammates to rush for 125 yards and a touchdown in a game since Colin Kaepernick and Frank Gore accomplished the feat in 2014.

This is the first time the Bears started 9-3 since 2010. They may be the true sleeper in this topsy-turvy season, as the Bears reached the NFC Championship game the last two times they started 9-3. Quarterback Caleb Williams' play improved, as well. He averages more passing yards per game in his second NFL season, a higher yards per attempt and passer rating as well. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown eight touchdowns compared to one interception over the past five games.

The biggest reason for the Bears' success in 2025 has been the play of the defense. Entering Sunday, Dennis Allen's unit led the NFL in takeaways with 26, and turnover differential with +17. The Bears have three different players that rank inside the top four for interceptions! Kevin Byard leads the NFL with six picks, while Nahshon Wright has registered five interceptions and Tremaine Edmunds is tied with two other players with four interceptions.

According to SportsLine data expert Stephen Oh, the Bears have a 43.5% chance to hold onto their lead in the NFC North, an 84.5% chance to make the playoffs, a 6.8% chance to win the NFC and a 2.8% chance to win the Super Bowl. Earning the No. 1 seed and the first-round playoff bye would certainly help Chicago's Super Bowl dreams.

