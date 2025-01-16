1 Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs QB

The last two regular seasons haven't been especially splashy for the three-time champion, but with a 15-3 career playoff record, Mahomes is simply the master of moments that matter most. Kicking off his latest postseason with two full weeks of rest, plus a healthier wide receiver corps now featuring two speedsters in Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy, could spell an explosive breakout for the former NFL MVP. Regardless, he's the most trustworthy arm in the entire race.

2 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Jackson dominated the regular season with both his arm and legs, and he's been a home run threat for so long that we probably take for granted just how effortlessly he threatens opponents with every snap. He also passed a key test in the wild-card round, pairing with Derrick Henry to efficiently roll over an occasional nemesis in the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Outdueling Josh Allen in Buffalo will be a taller task, but if anyone's capable, it's arguably the best athlete at the position.

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

It's so fitting that the path to his first AFC title game since 2020 runs through Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, because Allen shares many similarities with Baltimore's signal-caller; both vets are dynamic dual threats, MVP favorites and hunting to carve out a defining January run rather than live in the steady shadow of Patrick Mahomes. Some might prefer Allen's ability to elevate Buffalo's aerial attack with his rocket arm, but he and Jackson are due for a true tossup of a showdown.

4 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Of the quarterbacks left, Goff is arguably the most propped up by his supporting cast, enjoying a stellar front, two-headed monster of a backfield, a full array of pass weapons and fearless direction from the sidelines. That shouldn't take away from the precision and underrated poise with which he's kept the machine rolling. We don't talk enough about the fact he's shepherded two different franchises to NFC title game appearances, while overcoming adversity in between.

5 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

At 36, Stafford didn't light the league on fire in his fourth season working alongside Sean McVay. He may well be catching fire at precisely the right time, though, almost exactly four years after his initial team-up with McVay led to a Super Bowl title. Streakiness and injuries to his lineup have dimmed his impact before, but now that Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are fully intact, and the young defensive front on the other side is hot, his big-game arm actually looks scary again.

6 Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders QB

Rookie quarterbacks don't tend to dominate the playoff stage, but Daniels' regular-season magic translated to the wild-card round, where he all but single-handedly outdueled Baker Mayfield on the road to give Washington its first postseason victory in 16 years. That's special. The awe-inspiring reality with Daniels is that if he's not finding lanes as a smooth scrambler, he's just as capable of ripping downfield shots to Terry McLaurin. Can his backfield and play-caller help him keep it up?

7 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

There might not be a trickier evaluation among passers still standing. Hurts was critiqued early in 2024 for some ill-timed risks through the air, and now he's drawing critique for essentially working in the background of the Eagles' all-star offense, letting Saquon Barkley and the ground game, plus a physical defense, run the show. It's true he probably needs to give A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, etc. more chances to make another Super Bowl bid. He's also proven he can win in many fashions.

8 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB