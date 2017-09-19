NFL Power Rankings for Week 3

1 Falcons They still haven't quite clicked on offense yet, but it's coming. When it does, watch out. 1 2-0-0

2 Steelers Here's another team that hasn't been as good as expected on offense. Maybe Le'Veon Bell missing the preseason matters now. 1 2-0-0

3 Chiefs This team is for real, which I didn't expect. They have two victories over two good teams. Watch out in Los Angeles this week. 1 2-0-0

4 Patriots That team we saw in New Orleans is the one we expected to see all season. The defense made big strides. 1 1-1-0

5 Packers The injuries are really starting to pile up. It would be nice to see this team at full strength. 4 1-1-0

6 Raiders That offense is going to put up a ton of points. It must be nice to have one of the league's best offensive lines. 1 2-0-0

7 Broncos If Trevor Siemian keeps it going, they will be a deep playoff team. But now they have to play their first road game at Buffalo. 5 2-0-0

8 Buccaneers The defense was impressive against the Bears, which could make this team even better than expected. 2 1-0-0

9 Seahawks Where is the offense? It can't do much without an offensive line. Chris Carson did give them some hope in the fourth quarter running the football. 1 1-1-0

10 Lions Winning on the road against the Giants Monday night is a good sign. That defense is much improved over a year ago. 1 2-0-0

11 Dolphins That was a big-time win on the road after dealing with a lot of issues the past few weeks. Jay Cutler did some good things in that victory. -- 1-0-0

12 Cowboys The loafing in the blowout loss to the Broncos was not a good look. Neither was Jason Garrett putting the offensive issues on Dak Prescott. 6 1-1-0

13 Panthers The defense is off to a fast start, but Cam Newton hasn't looked himself throwing it. Maybe that shoulder is still an issue. 2 2-0-0

14 Ravens The defense is playing great football, and taking it away. They haven't played good offenses yet, and won't this week against Jacksonville. 2 2-0-0

15 Eagles The defense has impressed in the first two weeks. The front four is nasty. 2 1-1-0

16 Vikings I didn't think they would win at Pittsburgh with a healthy Sam Bradford, but now his knee might be an issue going forward. That's not good. 2 1-1-0

17 Cardinals They haven't looked good the first two weeks, but now come home for a big one against Dallas. They had five offensive starters out last week against the Colts. 2 1-1-0

18 Titans The Titans were staring 0-2 in the face, but had a big second half against the Jaguars to get back on track. They looked like the team we expected to see before the season. 3 1-1-0

19 Redskins They ran all over the Rams, which is a good sign for the offense. Now they have to amp up the passing game. 6 1-1-0

20 Rams What happened to the defense? Wasn't Aaron Donald back for this one? It wasn't good. 2 1-1-0

21 Chargers The same old song: Losing close games. When does it end? 1 0-2-0

22 Giants The offensive line is killing this team. They have a survival game this week at Philadelphia. 5 0-2-0

23 Jaguars The offense is pedestrian, which is why the defense will be stressed all season long. They have to be able to throw it better. 1 1-1-0

24 Texans Deshaun Watson did some good things with his legs against the Bengals, but he has to be better throwing it. 1 1-1-0

25 Bills Their offense has to improve. They didn't do anything against the Panthers. LeSean McCoy needs more touches than what he got against Carolina. 2 1-1-0

26 Saints The defense is the same as always: Horrible. Do they cover anybody? -- 0-2-0

27 Bengals It's now eight quarters being shutout. Do they really think a change in coordinators will matter? The line stinks. 3 0-2-0

28 Browns DeShone Kizer will have growing pains like he did against the Ravens. It happens to rookie passers. This is a learning year. -- 0-2-0

29 Bears Why don't they just play Mitchell Trubisky? It's clear they aren't going anywhere. -- 0-2-0

30 Colts They competed against the Cardinals, which is an improvement. Andrew Luck is sorely missed. -- 0-2-0

31 49ers They ran the ball well against Seattle, so they have that to build on. The passing game has to be better. -- 0-2-0