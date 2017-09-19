NFL Power Rankings for Week 3
The Falcons look like a team capable of repeating as NFC champions and returning to the Super Bowl
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|They still haven't quite clicked on offense yet, but it's coming. When it does, watch out.
|1
|2-0-0
|2
|
|Here's another team that hasn't been as good as expected on offense. Maybe Le'Veon Bell missing the preseason matters now.
|1
|2-0-0
|3
|
|This team is for real, which I didn't expect. They have two victories over two good teams. Watch out in Los Angeles this week.
|1
|2-0-0
|4
|
|That team we saw in New Orleans is the one we expected to see all season. The defense made big strides.
|1
|1-1-0
|5
|
|The injuries are really starting to pile up. It would be nice to see this team at full strength.
|4
|1-1-0
|6
|
|That offense is going to put up a ton of points. It must be nice to have one of the league's best offensive lines.
|1
|2-0-0
|7
|
|If Trevor Siemian keeps it going, they will be a deep playoff team. But now they have to play their first road game at Buffalo.
|5
|2-0-0
|8
|
|The defense was impressive against the Bears, which could make this team even better than expected.
|2
|1-0-0
|9
|
|Where is the offense? It can't do much without an offensive line. Chris Carson did give them some hope in the fourth quarter running the football.
|1
|1-1-0
|10
|
|Winning on the road against the Giants Monday night is a good sign. That defense is much improved over a year ago.
|1
|2-0-0
|11
|
|That was a big-time win on the road after dealing with a lot of issues the past few weeks. Jay Cutler did some good things in that victory.
|--
|1-0-0
|12
|
|The loafing in the blowout loss to the Broncos was not a good look. Neither was Jason Garrett putting the offensive issues on Dak Prescott.
|6
|1-1-0
|13
|
|The defense is off to a fast start, but Cam Newton hasn't looked himself throwing it. Maybe that shoulder is still an issue.
|2
|2-0-0
|14
|
|The defense is playing great football, and taking it away. They haven't played good offenses yet, and won't this week against Jacksonville.
|2
|2-0-0
|15
|
|The defense has impressed in the first two weeks. The front four is nasty.
|2
|1-1-0
|16
|
|I didn't think they would win at Pittsburgh with a healthy Sam Bradford, but now his knee might be an issue going forward. That's not good.
|2
|1-1-0
|17
|
|They haven't looked good the first two weeks, but now come home for a big one against Dallas. They had five offensive starters out last week against the Colts.
|2
|1-1-0
|18
|
|The Titans were staring 0-2 in the face, but had a big second half against the Jaguars to get back on track. They looked like the team we expected to see before the season.
|3
|1-1-0
|19
|
|They ran all over the Rams, which is a good sign for the offense. Now they have to amp up the passing game.
|6
|1-1-0
|20
|
|What happened to the defense? Wasn't Aaron Donald back for this one? It wasn't good.
|2
|1-1-0
|21
|
|The same old song: Losing close games. When does it end?
|1
|0-2-0
|22
|
|The offensive line is killing this team. They have a survival game this week at Philadelphia.
|5
|0-2-0
|23
|
|The offense is pedestrian, which is why the defense will be stressed all season long. They have to be able to throw it better.
|1
|1-1-0
|24
|
|Deshaun Watson did some good things with his legs against the Bengals, but he has to be better throwing it.
|1
|1-1-0
|25
|
|Their offense has to improve. They didn't do anything against the Panthers. LeSean McCoy needs more touches than what he got against Carolina.
|2
|1-1-0
|26
|
|The defense is the same as always: Horrible. Do they cover anybody?
|--
|0-2-0
|27
|
|It's now eight quarters being shutout. Do they really think a change in coordinators will matter? The line stinks.
|3
|0-2-0
|28
|
|DeShone Kizer will have growing pains like he did against the Ravens. It happens to rookie passers. This is a learning year.
|--
|0-2-0
|29
|
|Why don't they just play Mitchell Trubisky? It's clear they aren't going anywhere.
|--
|0-2-0
|30
|
|They competed against the Cardinals, which is an improvement. Andrew Luck is sorely missed.
|--
|0-2-0
|31
|
|They ran the ball well against Seattle, so they have that to build on. The passing game has to be better.
|--
|0-2-0
|32
|
|They make so many mistakes. It's going to be a long, long season.
|--
|0-2-0
-
NFL OK with dice-throwing celebrations
Zany NFL touchdown celebrations are back and everybody seems to be happy
-
NFL Week 3 picks: Titans stun Seahawks
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 3? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Is this Ravens D the best ever?
When you force 10 turnovers and don't allow a TD in two games, you don't really need offen...
-
Brandon Marshall trolls angry NY fans
There are two Brandon Marshalls in the NFL, though perhaps not for much longer
-
Power Rankings: No hangover for Falcons
The Falcons look like a team capable of repeating as NFC champions and returning to the Super...
-
McAdoo blames Eli for delay of game
The Giants couldn't get anything going offensively against the Lions
Add a Comment