We are all overjoyed football is back, and what kind of young-player analyst would I be if I didn't grade the first-round rookies after their first preseason game? Now, of course, don't read into these marks too much. We are only one exhibition outing into these players' professional careers -- or in the case of the Bears and Texans, two contests in.

But now that there's legitimate NFL film to watch, grades are to be handed out, meaningless game or not. Yes, I was pumped to watch these prospects, who I studied for months, on a professional field.

These are preseason grades for first-round rookies. Before I begin, if a rookie isn't listed, it's either because he did not play in his respective team's opening game or, due to a variety of reasons, wasn't able to make much of an impact at all, bad or good.

Grade: A

Williams looked like the USC version of himself against the Bills. He made an impressive, tight-window throw to convert a 3rd and 12 early to D.J. Moore before a nifty scamper out of the pocket that preceded an on-the-run rocket for another large gain near the right sideline. And how about that flip to D'Andre Swift as pressure mounted? Dynamic preseason debut for Williams.

Grade: A-

What a way to make a splash on three throws, right? Yes, he airmailed a screen to Austin Ekeler on his first preseason drop back in the NFL. The next throw was a teardrop, 40-plus yards down the right sideline to Dyami Brown after beginning his drop by looking middle. Daniels also released the football a fraction of a second before an oncoming edge defender got home.

Grade: B-

Alt wasn't overwhelmed in his preseason debut with the Chargers. He wasn't dominant either, although he got more comfortable as the game progressed. There was an early pressure surrendered on a bull rush -- and a lack of anchoring power was a weakness on film at Notre Dame -- and he didn't routinely stick to his assignment in the run game. The movement ability jumped off the film, particularly at his size.

Grade: B+

Love when I saw from Latham on his 14 snaps against the 49ers. Before I get to his actual play, my word this man his enormous on the football field amongst his peers. He played with balanced power, lot of quick sets on pass plays, and he held his own for the ground game. Good start.

Grade: A-

Penix did nothing to quiet any buzz about him seeing the field sooner than later in his preseason debut. He went 9 of 16 for 104 yards and there was really only one clear-cut miss. He distributed the football in a flash to all three levels of the field.

Grade: A-

McCarthy was afforded some open targets via Minnesota's awesome scheme, yet the rookie operated the offense wonderfully outside of a slightly late throw while under pressure that resulted in an interception when a Raiders defense undercut the pass near the sideline. His first touchdown was thrown with outstanding touch and anticipation deep down the field. Well before that, on his first drop back, McCarthy moved through his reads, stepped into the pocket, and fired a dart over the middle.

11. Olu Fashanu, OT, Jets

Grade: A-

After what was nearly a pressure surrendered on his first pass-blocking opportunity, Fashanu snapped into action and played with tremendous urgency and power against the Commanders. He was on-assignment when combo blocking for the run game, torquing second-level defenders out of the play, and the former Penn State star mirrored rushers in pass-protection like a veteran.

Grade: B+

Nix looked the part of a Sean Payton point guard in his NFL preseason debut. Mostly got it out quickly. Understood where he needed to throw the football and was accurate underneath. It was when he didn't see his first read with space that Nix got antsy and made some bad decisions/throws without a solid foundation under him.

13. Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Grade: B+

Two catches for 25 yards from Bowers, and fascinatingly neither of those receptions came with the tight end positioned in a classic tight end alignment before the snaps, which speaks to his versatility and the Raiders willingness to move him around the field. We saw a glimmer of his YAC brilliance too.

Grade: B

Fuaga played 24 snaps, and I noticed him out of position on two of them, one for the run game, one in pass-protection. Other than that, he was a sturdy, wide-bodied mauler at left tackle for the Saints in his preseason debut.

Grade: B+

While he didn't register a pressure, Latu was the same slippery rusher we witnessed at UCLA on his 8 snaps against the Broncos in the preseason opener. That straight-arm rush is stellar.

Grade: B-

Murphy looked right at home in the middle of the Seahawks front against the Chargers, and he made that fairly obvious on his first preseason snap when he cruised around a blocker to help on a tackle near the line of scrimmage with Los Angeles backed up in their own end. There was an awesome block dispatch that led to a clean solo tackle on a run play, and he moved the quarterback off his spot on two other occasions. Hook 'Em.

17. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Vikings

Grade: A-

Turner played 22 snaps, with 15 pass-rush opportunities and generated two pressures against the Raiders. He even got double-teamed in the first quarter. Yeah, Las Vegas was aware of his explosiveness and bend around the corner. I love how Turner used his power on both of his pressures. Underrated element of his game that blossomed in his final season at Alabama.

Grade: B+

Mims played 16 snaps and didn't allow a pressure in his preseason debut for the Bengals, but it was announced earlier this week he has a pectoral injury and will be out several weeks. Bummer, especially for someone who is so large and nimble yet can't shake the injury bug.

Grade: B

On 25 snaps, Fautanu gave up two pressures, one of which being a Danielle Hunter sack. The lightning-quick feet he demonstrated his entire career at Washington were clearly noticeable, as were the times his lacking anchoring strength hurt him as a blocker. A few of his reach blocks were textbook. Solid albeit unspectacular premier.

Grade: A-

Mitchell looked the part of the first cornerback off the board on his 24 snaps to begin his career (in the preseason) with the Eagles. He was targeted twice, and allowed one reception for seven yards. The former Toledo star had a pass breakup on a rep in the slot that, frankly, should've been intercepted. He'll want that one back.

Grade: B+

Thomas was targeted twice in the preseason outing against the Chiefs. He battled through plenty of physicality on his first route, a deep comeback that fell incomplete. On the very next play, he won with a nice outside release at the line, smashed the afterburners and came back to the underthrown football to make an awesome catch that went for 41 yards. Love the persistence. He only ran seven routes against Kansas City.

Grade:

Arnold played 13 snaps in his preseason debut and say exactly nothing thrown in his direction. Sounds about right given the lockdown characteristics he put on film in his final season at Alabama.

Grade: A-

Such an at-home 18 snaps at center for Barton against the Bengals to start his preseason. He didn't allow a pressure and was electric off the snap in the run game.

Grade: B-

Robinson appeared on only 10 snaps against the Saints, and Robinson made his presence felt with the patented arm-over he utilized on repeat at Missouri. When halting the run and en route to the quarterback, Robinson demonstrated glimpses of sleekness and power.

Grade: A

The tall and athletic Guyton battled like a grizzled veteran in his preseason debut. Didn't allow a pressure and pass protected with textbook knee bend and balance. Now, he didn't see the full first-team lineup of Rams edge rushers, that matters. However, Guyton was nothing but awesome in his debut.

Grade: A+

Wiggins was absolutely locked in the Ravens preseason opener. Six targets. Two catches for eight yards allowed. Three pass breakups, and they all came on the opening drive. He ran downfield with John Ross of all people for one of them, and demonstrated his twitch on a fourth down later. The former Clemson star did injure his shoulder, therefore we probably won't see him on the field again until the regular season.