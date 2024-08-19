Injuries are always part of the overall story in a given season. That said, the 2023 campaign brought several monumental injuries to some of the game's top players, particularly under center. Right out of the gate, we saw Aaron Rodgers' first year with the New York Jets last four snaps before he was done for the year due to a torn Achilles. Later in the year, Kirk Cousins suffered the same fate, while the likes of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Daniel Jones and others were also put on the shelf.

With that in mind, and roughly a couple of weeks deep into training camp, we're going to check in on each of those quarterbacks coming back from injury in 2023, along with those who have recently been dinged up. Below, you'll find our quarterback injury tracker to see all the latest updates of their statuses heading into 2024.

Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets)

Aaron Rodgers NYJ • QB • #8 CMP% 0.0 YDs 0 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 0 View Profile

Injury: Torn Achilles (2023)

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in New York's 2023 opener against the Buffalo Bills. While there was some optimism that the four-time MVP would suit up late last season, it never came to fruition. Looking towards 2024, it looks like Rodgers is on schedule to start out of the gate.

"He looks like he never missed any time," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Aug. 3. Rodgers has been a full participant throughout training camp, but he's not expected to play in the preseason.

Daniel Jones (New York Giants)

Daniel Jones NYG • QB • #8 CMP% 67.5 YDs 909 TD 2 INT 6 YD/Att 5.68 View Profile

Injury: Torn ACL (2023)

Jones battled an injury-filled season in 2023 as he had missed a couple of games due to a neck injury. After returning in Week 9 against the Raiders, he suffered a torn ACL that ended his season. Coming into training camp, Jones was cleared for full team drills and has been taking part as the presumptive starter.

Jones had a rough go of things in his first action of the preseason, going 11 of 18 for 138 yards and 2 interceptions against the Texans. The first of those two turnovers was a pick-six on a horrendous decision and even worse throw from his own end zone. Jones did bounce back and lead a couple scoring drives later in his outing, completing a deep ball to Darius Slayton and connecting with Malik Nabers a few times as well.

Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 2309 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

Injury: Torn ligament in right wrist (2023)

When healthy, Joe Burrow is among the very best quarterbacks that the NFL has to offer. The problem in 2023, however, was that Burrow wasn't healthy pretty much from the start. He dealt with a calf injury in training camp, which bled into the regular season. Then, a torn Scapholunate ligament in his right wrist in Week 11 ended his season.

Back on July 22, head coach Zac Taylor relayed that Burrow had been fully cleared for contract. He also noted at that time that he plans to give Burrow some playing time during the preseason. More recently, Burrow, who has been taking part throughout Cincinnati's training camp, said his ideal plan this preseason is "hopefully one drive."

"Score a touchdown and get outta there," he added. And that's what he did in the preseason opener.

Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons)

Kirk Cousins ATL • QB • #18 CMP% 69.5 YDs 2331 TD 18 INT 5 YD/Att 7.5 View Profile

Injury: Torn Achilles (2023)

While playing for the Vikings, Cousins suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 against the Packers. That saw him land on season-ending injured reserve, and effectively end his time with Minnesota. Cousins has since signed with the Falcons in free agency and was cleared to practice to begin training camp.

On July 31, Cousins was noted to look quite smooth on that surgically-repaired Achilles as he was logged scrambling to his right without any hesitation or doubt in his legs. So far, it looks like Cousins is full-steam ahead to begin his Falcons tenure in Week 1.

Justin Hebert (Los Angeles Chargers)

Justin Herbert LAC • QB • #10 CMP% 65.1 YDs 3134 TD 20 INT 7 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Injury: Broken right index finger (2023), plantar fascia injury to right foot (2024)

Herbert is coming off a 2023 season during which he missed the final month of the year after suffering a broken index finger on his throwing hand, which required surgery. While that injury seems to be behind the Chargers signal-caller, he was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot following L.A.'s July 31 practice.

On Monday, Herbert returned to the field for the first time in nearly three weeks. If all goes well, he should be ready in plenty of time for the regular season.

Anthony Richardson IND • QB • #5 CMP% 59.5 YDs 577 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 6.87 View Profile

Injury: AC Joint sprain (2023)

The Colts selected Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick at the 2023 NFL Draft and it didn't take long to see why. The Florida product flashed his top-five potential in his brief showing last season, but that didn't come without some injury concerns. Richardson missed time due to a concussion early in the year and then suffered a grade three AC joint sprain in Week 5, which proved to end his season.

The medical staff cleared Richardson for contact coming into training camp, and he has been fully taking part in practices. Richardson returned to the field Aug. 11 in the Colts' preseason opener against the Denver Broncos. He played seven snaps over two series, completing 2 of his 4 passes for 25 yards and rushing once for one yard.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • #4 CMP% 61.4 YDs 1115 TD 7 INT 4 YD/Att 6.52 View Profile

Injury: Right shoulder fracture (2023)

The Deshaun Watson experience hasn't lived up to the hype that theBrowns had hoped for when they made the blockbuster trade for the former Houston Texans star. That includes a 2023 season where Watson went down for the year after suffering a right shoulder fracture in Cleveland's Week 10 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns GM Andrew Berry said on June 17 that Watson had been "ahead of schedule" in his recovery. More recently, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Aug. 4 that the plan is for Watson to throw each day of camp this week, but there has not been a decision made on whether he'll appear in the preseason opener.

Geno Smith SEA • QB • #7 CMP% 64.7 YDs 3624 TD 20 INT 9 YD/Att 7.26 View Profile

Injury: Knee, hip (2024)

Geno Smith missed a few days of practice due to knee and hip issues, but the Seahawks signal-caller was able to get back onto the field Aug. 5. Smith was a full participant after undergoing more tests from the medical staff before making his return.

"We followed the steps of what everyone was saying that we needed to do and it was time for him to go out there and he was there. It was great," Macdonald said, via the Associated Press.