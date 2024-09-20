One of the major storylines through two weeks of the 2024 NFL regular season is that scoring is down along with total offensive production. It's rushing numbers that are up while passing is down, and that goes for quarterbacks as well.

In 2024, quarterbacks are scrambling at a historical rate. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports that quarterbacks have scrambled for 1,215 yards through two weeks, which is on pace to set the record for most QB rushing yards in a single season. The previous high through two weeks was 911 QB rushing yards -- which was set last year.

Year Scramble percentage Scramble yards by QBs 2024 6.7% 1,215 2023 5.4% 911 2022 5.0% 837 2021 4.8% 870 2020 5.1% 895

Through two weeks, we have two quarterbacks who rank in the top 17 in rushing: Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (167 rushing yards) and Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels (132 rushing yards). Daniels is certainly a reason why this trend has continued, as his rushing yards rank first among all rookie players. He's rushed for two touchdowns, but has yet to throw one.

As CBS Sports' Jared Dubin pointed out in his deep dive exploring why scoring is down in the NFL, the "take-what-the-defense-gives-you" philosophy is something quarterbacks are relying on -- when it comes to passing the ball AND scrambling.