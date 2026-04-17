For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Baltimore Ravens overhauled their uniform and the team unveiled the new look on Thursday night in front of thousands of fans.

The most notable change is the fact that the Ravens now have three different helmets. The Ravens have been wearing a black helmet with a purple stripe down the middle and their primary logo on the side since 1999, and that one will be sticking around as their primary helmet. However, the team also unveiled two alternate helmets: A new matte black helmet and an updated purple helmet.

The new black helmet is known as the "Darkness Helmet." It features black talon stripes and front-facing logo that shows off the piercing red eyes of the Ravens' logo. The team also unveiled a "Purple Rising" helmet, which is an updated version of the helmet they originally released in 2024. It's essentially the same helmet, but Baltimore put the team's primary logo on the side so that the Ravens are allowed to wear it with more uniform combinations.

Another big change is that the Ravens are now using "Midnight Purple." The color is designed to "emulate the iridescence of a raven's feathers, according to the team's website. The color will radiate purple in the light, but will look darker in low light.

The Ravens also unveiled two different purple jerseys on Thursday: The main purple jersey, which has white numbers, will serve as a primary uniform for the team. The Ravens will now also have an alternate purple jersey that has gold numbers.

The video below offers a solid look at the four main uniform combinations that were unveiled.

The stripes on the pant legs are designed to be bird talons.

Although the video above only features four different looks, the Ravens will now have 12 DIFFERENT uniform combinations to choose from each week, so there's certainly a chance that the team might not be able to wear all 12 this year.

When it comes to the new helmets, the purple helmet can be worn with up to three different uniform combinations, but the matte black will ONLY be worn when the Ravens wear their alternate black jersey and black pants

The black helmet almost didn't make the cut in the team's uniform redesign.

According to Brad Downs, the team's senior vice president of marketing, the Ravens had another design in mind for a second alternate helmet before calling a last second audible and switching to black.

"To be honest, the matte black helmet was a final year exploration," Downs said, via the team's website. "There was another helmet we were really working on, really trying to get to the finish line, and it just wasn't working. It was a really tough decision to table that one."

This marks the Ravens' biggest uniform overhaul since 1999. The team came out with a Color Rush uniform in 2016 and an alternate purple helmet in 2024, but its main look hadn't been updated in 27 years.

The Ravens are the fifth NFL team this offseason to change their uniform, joining the Titans, Falcons, Commanders and Rams.