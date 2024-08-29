The New England Patriots named Jacoby Brissett their starting quarterback on Thursday, and in the process made NFL history. Officially affixed atop the lineup, Brissett becomes the 15th Black quarterback projected to open the 2024 season under center -- the most ever since the NFL's inception.

The historic feat comes one year after 14 different Black quarterbacks started in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, breaking the record of 11 set the year prior. The record for Black representation at the game's most important position has now been broken four times in the last five years, and Black quarterbacks account for almost 47% of all starting jobs at the position.

Brissett joining the club comes two years after Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes became the first duo of Black quarterbacks to square off in the Super Bowl.

Here is the complete list of Black signal-callers set to open the 2024 season under center:

The new season begins Sept. 5.