New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo teased in recent weeks that first-round draft pick Drake Maye could open the 2024 NFL season as the team's starting quarterback. That won't be the case, as the team announced on Thursday that veteran Jacoby Brissett will instead open the year under center.

Brissett had long been considered the favorite to start the season as the No. 1, considering his significant edge in NFL experience. Mayo, however, had recently indicated that Maye, who was drafted No. 3 overall out of North Carolina this spring, outplayed his counterpart in preseason competition.

Altogether, that suggests Brissett is more of a short-term placeholder at quarterback. Maye's time "is coming," ESPN reported Thursday, echoing the new coach's recent praise of the rookie signal-caller.

Even so, Brissett is now primed to take on the Cincinnati Bengals when the Patriots open their 2024 season on Sept. 8. It'll mark the first time the journeyman serves as a starter in two years, since he logged 11 starts in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson for the Cleveland Browns. Prior to that, Brissett had a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa's backup, and spent four seasons in a spot-starter role with the Indianapolis Colts. He began his NFL career as a third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016.