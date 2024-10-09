George Pickens' eye black may result in a lighter wallet for the Pittsburgh Steelers' receiver. The NFL is reviewing the explicit message that was on Pickens' eye black during Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to ESPN. Pickens is subject to a possible fine over violations of the league's uniform policy.

Pickens' eye black included a message that read, "Open F---ing Always" that was clearly visible to the national TV audience.

The eye black message could be in violation of NFL Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8. The rule states that players are prohibited from "wearing, displaying or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the league office."

Pickens' eye black was among the receiver-related questions posed to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. Also discussed was Pickens' apparent lack of effort on several routes during Sunday night's loss as well as him throwing down Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis by his face mask.

Also discussed was Pickens' noticeable dip in playing time, as he played in just 59% of Pittsburgh's snaps. Tomlin attributed Pickens' diminished playing time to load management.

So far, the 2024 season has been a disappointing one for the Steelers' third-year receiver. While he has over 130 more yards than Pittsburgh's second-closest receiver, Pickens has yet to catch a touchdown pass this season and is averaging fewer than five receptions per game.