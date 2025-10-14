The available Week 7 survivor pool teams has dwindled even further. Couple that with a number of upsets, including the Thursday night New York Giants win over the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17, and many survivor pool players' hopes are in tatters. For those still alive, this week's schedule does give them a number of options to be able to move on. Among the NFL's best matchups for Week 7 include Eagles vs. Vikings (+2.5), Colts vs. Chargers (-1.5), Packers vs. Cardinals (+6.5), Commanders vs. Cowboys (+2.5), Falcons vs. 49ers (-3) and Buccaneers vs. Lions (-4.5) on Monday Night Football, and if you're still alive in NFL survivor pool, you might have to roll the dice on a game with a tighter line.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to battle their way back to the top of the AFC West standings when they take on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas is 2-4 on the year and fourth in the AFC West, while the Chiefs are third at 3-3. Kansas City enters as an 11.5-point favorite, so the Chiefs will be an appealing option for those who can still use them. Before finalizing any Week 7 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL schedule and locked in its Week 7 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top Week 7 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Los Angeles Rams as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Rams are 3-point and -156 money-line favorites, as one of the road favorites in the Week 7 lines. They are coming off a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens as Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown. The Jaguars, meanwhile, are off to a 4-2 start following a 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Fading the Rams may also be part of a greater NFL survivor pool strategy, which sees the Rams play a struggling Saints team in a couple of weeks. The model projects the Rams to win 51% of the time, which is lower than most other teams this week, making Los Angeles a team to avoid in NFL survivor pool picks. See which team to pick instead here.

You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets instantly:

How to make Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is confidently backing a team many have not used in survivor pools to win outright in over 80% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 7 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 7, all from the advanced computer model that nails survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.