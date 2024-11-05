The Washington Commanders could be on the brink of landing a four-time Pro Bowl cornerback. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Washington has emerged as a real contender for Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints.

The Commanders enter Week 10 with the No. 5 pass defense in the NFL, but their core of Benjamin St-Juste, Mike Sainristil and Noah Igbinoghene could be upgraded. There is also trade speculation centered around Washington's former first-round pick in cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., who could be moved on Tuesday as well.

Lattimore, who turned 28 in May, has three more years remaining on his current contract. He has recorded 30 combined tackles and two passes defensed in seven games played this season. Injury issues are a legitimate concern, as Lattimore hasn't played a full season since 2021. It remains to be seen what it would cost to acquire the former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, but the Saints are expected to consider selling pieces after a 2-7 start, which led to the firing of head coach Dennis Allen on Monday.

It appears Commanders general manager Adam Peters may be looking to buy at the trade deadline with his squad off to a surprising 7-2 start. NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels leads the No. 3 offense in the league through nine weeks, but an upgrade on defense is necessary if Washington wants to contend vs. compete. The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.