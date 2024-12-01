NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Saquon Barkley continues MVP season; Vikings, Colts win stunners

Welcome to December football. So far today, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured 82 points scored, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion, and Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 4 p.m. window, Saquon Barkley out-rushed Derrick Henry in the "battle of the birds," while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Carolina Panthers in overtime despite an impressive outing from Bryce Young. Up next is "Sunday Night Football," where the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in a winter wonderland.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)

Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)

Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Friday

Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Steelers 44, Bengals 38 (Takeaways)

Chargers 17, Falcons 13 (Takeaways)

Eagles 24, Ravens 19 (Recap)

Colts 25, Patriots 24 (Recap)

Vikings 23, Cardinals 22 (Recap)

Seahawks 26, Jets 21 (Recap)

Texans 23, Jaguars 20 (Recap)

Commanders 42, Titans 19 (Recap)

Rams 21, Saints 14 (Recap)

Buccaneers 26, Panthers 23 (Recap)

49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Gametracker)

Monday

Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)