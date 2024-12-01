NFL Week 13 live updates, scores, highlights: Saquon Barkley continues MVP season; Vikings, Colts win stunners

Welcome to December football. So far today, we saw the Pittsburgh Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in a game that featured 82 points scored, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the Tennessee Titans in convincing fashion, and Kirk Cousins threw four interceptions in a four-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 4 p.m. window, Saquon Barkley out-rushed Derrick Henry in the "battle of the birds," while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Carolina Panthers in overtime despite an impressive outing from Bryce Young. Up next is "Sunday Night Football," where the Buffalo Bills will host the San Francisco 49ers in a winter wonderland. 

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 13. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we covered it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 13 schedule

Thursday

Lions 23, Bears 20 (Takeaways)
Cowboys 27, Giants 20 (Takeaways)
Packers 30, Dolphins 17 (Takeaways)

Friday

Chiefs 19, Raiders 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday 

Steelers 44, Bengals 38 (Takeaways)
Chargers 17, Falcons 13 (Takeaways)
Eagles 24, Ravens 19 (Recap)
Colts 25, Patriots 24 (Recap)
Vikings 23, Cardinals 22 (Recap)
Seahawks 26, Jets 21 (Recap)
Texans 23, Jaguars 20 (Recap)
Commanders 42, Titans 19 (Recap)
Rams 21, Saints 14 (Recap)
Buccaneers 26, Panthers 23 (Recap)
49ers at Bills, 8:20 p.m. (Gametracker)

Monday

Browns at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)

FINAL: Buccaneers 26, Panthers 23 (OT)

Bryce Young turned in another impressive outing with 298 passing yards and two total touchdowns, but Eddy Pineiro missed two field goals for the Panthers, and Chuba Hubbard fumbled away possession in overtime with Carolina already in field goal range. 

Bucky Irving feasted on Carolina's league-worst run defense with 152 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, while Baker Mayfield threw for 235 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. It wasn't the most impressive outing for the Bucs, but a win is a win. They are now tied with the Falcons in the NFC South at 6-6. 

 
Panthers fumble ball in field goal range in OT!

Chuba Hubbard with a critical mistake! Anthony Nelson stripped him with the Panthers in field goal range, and the Bucs take over! Insanity! 

 
Adam Thielen makes catch of the day

The Panthers are looking to steal a win against the rival Buccaneers, and Adam Thielen has been on absolute fire. He caught the final touchdown of the fourth quarter, and just had a one-handed grab to help Carolina move the chains on third down in overtime. What a catch.  

 
FINAL: Eagles 24, Ravens 19

The Eagles picked up just 252 yards of total offense compared to the Ravens' 372 yards, but still escaped with a win. Jalen Hurts completed 11 of 19 passes for 118 yards and scored two total touchdowns, while Saquon Barkley rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. Derrick Henry rushed for 82 yards on 19 carries, while Justin Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point. The Ravens are going to have to have a conversation about their kicker. 

The Eagles move to 10-2, while the Ravens fall to 8-5. 

 
Buccaneers-Panthers headed to overtime

After Bryce Young hit Adam Thielen for what appeared to be a game-winning touchdown, Baker Mayfield led his offense 36 yards down the field on six plays, and set up a Chase McLaughlin 51-yard field goal to tie the game at 23 apiece.

We are off to overtime in Charlotte.

 
Bryce Young and Adam Thielen connect late for the lead!

The Panthers stole the lead from the Bucs with 30 seconds remaining thanks to a Bryce Young TD pass to Adam Thielen! The second-year signal-caller has completed 25 of 44 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown today. 

Baker Mayfield has three timeouts and 30 seconds to get Tampa Bay in field goal position. It's 23-20 Carolina. 

 
Cooper DeJean makes massive hit on Derrick Henry

How about this takedown from the rookie? DeJean completely toppled the king! 

 
Saquon puts Eagles up by nine points in the fourth quarter

We finally got some points in the second half, as Saquon Barkley broke loose for a 25-yard rushing touchdown that put Philly up by nine points. The Eagles have looked like the better team today, but remember, Justin Tucker has cost the Ravens seven points. 

 
FINAL: Rams 21, Saints 14

Both Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr didn't cross 185 yards passing in this one, but the Rams' 21-point second half secured the victory for Sean McVay. Kyren Williams rushed 15 times for 104 yards and one touchdown, while Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson caught touchdowns.

Taysom Hill led the Saints' receivers with 37 yards on five catches, but was carted off with a knee injury in the second half. Alvin Kamara rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries, but caught just four passes for 7 yards. The Saints had a game-tying drive going, but the Rams defense finally got a stop. 

 
Bucky Irving puts Bucs out front

The Buccaneers haven't done anything to look like the frontrunners in the NFC South today against the Panthers, but Bucky Irving has got Tampa Bay back in front in the fourth quarter with a rushing TD. 

 
Baker Mayfield throws INT after coming back from injury

Baker Mayfield was injured following a sack, but came back after being replaced by Kyle Trask for a few plays. Mayfield came back and immediately threw an interception to Xavier Woods. 

The Panthers turned the pick into 3 points. 

 
Justin Tucker misses another one

Tucker has now missed three total kicks vs. the Eagles, including an extra point.

 
Rams jump back in front with Puka Nacua TD

Following the MVS TD, the Rams marched down the field and stole the lead back with a Puka TD. Can the Rams defense get a stop? Eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

 
Marquez Valdes-Scantling continues hot streak

MVS caught three touchdowns in his first three games with the Saints, and he has another one this week. The Rams had scored 14 unanswered, so the Saints needed this one. What a run he has been on. 

 
Justin Tucker's struggles could cost Ravens Week 13 matchup vs. Eagles

The Ravens' legendary kicker has struggled as of late, and this week has been another rough go for him. Justin Tucker missed his only extra point attempt to the left, and just missed a 47-yard field goal in a two-point game. 

It's Eagles 14-12 over the Ravens with 9 minutes remaining in the third quarter

 
Rams score 14 unanswered vs. Saints

L.A. got off to a slow start on Sunday vs. the Saints, but Matthew Stafford and Co. have now scored 14 unanswered points to start the second half. Kyren Williams found the end zone first, and then Demarcus Robinson scored to start the fourth quarter.

Rams up 14-6

 
Eagles take lead by pushing tushes

The Eagles have now scored 14 straight points, as Jalen Hurts' offense has found a rhythm. They got out in front with the tush push. It capped a nine-play, 68-yard drive. 

Also, did the Eagles get away with a false start here? Sure looks like it. 

 
Chau Smith-Wade with the Baker Mayfield INT

The Buccaneers are going to have to earn this victory in Carolina. The Panthers are playing some spirited football, and it's not just Bryce Young making plays. Check out this CSW interception:

 
Dallas Geodert gets Philly on the board with TD

About time! The Eagles finally scored some points with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter via a Dallas Goedert touchdown. That play action with Saquon Barkley is dangerous! It opens up so much in the passing game. 

 
Bryce Young uses his legs for the TD!

The Buccaneers forgot to keep an eye on the QB on this red-zone third-and-5! Bryce Young took off for the 10-yard score as he continues his impressive game. 

 
Mark Andrews 'big-boys' the Eagles secondary

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have quickly jumped out to a 9-0 lead, thanks to this epic catch from Mark Andrews in the end zone. He just out-muscled Reed Blankenship -- wanted it more! 

Justin Tucker missed the extra point to the left, so the lead remains single digits. 

 
Bryce Young insane throw

Who is this guy? Bryce Young has been making some pretty incredible throws over the past couple weeks. Growing up right in front of our eyes. 

 
Defensive tackles shouldn't be able to move like this

Jalen Carter blows up the jet sweep. Baltimore was kept out of the end zone and had to kick a field goal. 

 
Lamar and Zay Flowers hook up for big gain

If you get your hands on Lamar Jackson you have to bring him down! Otherwise he will keep his eyes downfield and find Zay Flowers for a monster gain. 

 
Mike Evans goes up and gets it

Evans has a history of scoring touchdowns against the Panthers, and he started off Sunday with a wild one-handed score from Baker Mayfield. 

 
FINAL: Steelers 44, Bengals 38

You weren't expecting a high-scoring affair in this AFC North grudge match, were you? Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, as the Bengals defense struggled mightily all day long. Joe Burrow threw for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

The Steelers, now at 9-3, again avoid a losing season. Mike Tomlin's streak continues. 

 
FINAL: Commanders 42, Titans 19

This one was over in the first quarter. Washington jumped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to two Titans turnovers, and that was that. Jayden Daniels threw for 206 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding another touchdown on the ground. Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, while Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for 103 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee managed just 245 yards of total offense compared to Washington's 463 yards, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught three passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns. He has now caught eight touchdowns over the last eight games.

 
FINAL: Texans 23, Jaguars 20

Trevor Lawrence left the game early after suffering a nasty hit to the head from Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaiir -- who was ejected. Mac Jones came in and threw for 235 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns in his place. 

Joe Mixon helped ice the game for the Texans with 101 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Nico Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards. 

 
FINAL: Chargers 17, Falcons 13

Kirk Cousins threw for 245 yards and four interceptions, which explains how the Falcons lost despite the Chargers offense racking up just 187 total yards! These two offenses went a combined 6 of 25 on third downs, and 1 of 6 in the red zone. Bijan Robinson rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown, while Ladd McConkey caught nine passes for 117 yards. 

