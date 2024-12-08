Welcome to NFL Week 14, where playoff spots and division titles are on the line. Kirk Cousins gets his revenge game against the Minnesota Vikings, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson face off after each throwing for 400 yards the previous week and Justin Herbert will try for his second career win against Patrick Mahomes.

As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Ready? Let's jump in.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence in Week 14? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -1, O/U 45

"Kirk Cousins has been TERRIBLE the last couple of weeks. Given his slump and Aaron Rodgers' overall play this season, maybe we underestimated the Achilles tear recovery timeline. There's been chatter about Atlanta yanking Cousins out of the starting lineup and rolling with Michael Penix Jr. I think the Falcons are in too close a race for the NFC South title to actually do that, although everyone looking around at the "meh" performances from various players on that Washington Huskies team might very well be wondering if Penix carried the whole team and not vice versa, so perhaps he's capable of leading a divisional charge. It ain't happening this week, though! And I'm not sure someone who is quietly as vengeful as Cousins -- remember "YOU LIKE THAT?" -- should be catching 5.5 points on the road against his old team after being cast aside this offseason when the Vikings didn't want him back. Cousins will storm through the backdoor worst case here in the ultimate Revenge Game."

Will Brinson is taking Cousins to cover the spread against his former team. To read his best bets for Week 14, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons at Vikings (-5.5) Falcons Falcons Vikings Vikings Falcons Vikings Vikings Vikings

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -7, O/U 45

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White believes the Eagles are a good option for your survivor pool this week. Why listen to him? He went 636-534-34 (+4899) on ATS picks from 2017-23, and did even better with his top five picks each week, going 428-327-25 (56.7%) from 2015-23 in the Las Vegas ATS contests.

Philly isn't the only survivor pool option White likes in Week 14. For his other picks, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Eagles (-12.5) Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Panthers Panthers Eagles Eagles

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Browns -0.5, O/U 43.5

Before you make any NFL Week 14 picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say. He's been SportsLine's No. 1 NFL against-the-spread expert from 2017-23, and is up about 49 units on his picks at SportsLine. He also delivered a 56.7% hit rate on his Vegas contest picks from 2015-23. That run includes two finishes in the money, including finishing 18th out of 2,748 entries back in 2017.

White likes the Browns to cover against the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but it's not the only spread he's eyeing this week. To check out White's Vegas contest picks for Week 14, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Steelers (-6.5) Browns Browns Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers Browns Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -2, O/U 45

Before you make any Week 14 NFL picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. Hartstein tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. His weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 95-70-3 (57.6%, +17.26 units) since its inception in 2022.

Hartstein is taking the Titans to cover 3.5 points vs. the rival Jaguars as a best bet, but that's not the only pick he's excited about this week. To check out his other best bets, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Titans (-3.5) Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Jaguars Titans Titans

Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -1, O/U 44

SportsLine NFL expert Eric Cohen has revealed his final score predictions for all 13 games in Week 14 of the NFL season, and he's taking the Buccaneers to defeat the Raiders by double digits:

"The Jon Gruden Bowl and a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVII, a dominant Bucs victory. Las Vegas played hard in Kansas City and probably was the victim of bad officiating on Black Friday, but it will benefit them in the long run. Shedeur Sanders would look great in the silver and black as the team's franchise quarterback. Tampa Bay can take over the NFC South lead with a win and Falcons loss, and that's exactly the way things will play out in Week 14."

To check out Cohen's final score predictions for every game this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Buccaneers (-6.5) Raiders Buccaneers Raiders Buccaneers Raiders Buccaneers Raiders Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Saints -0.5, O/U 41

"These two are basically playing out the string. The Giants are a total mess. The Saints still have a capable quarterback in Derek Carr, but they've also lost a lot of players. The Saints are sort of alive, but when two bad teams meet I always take the home team -- no matter who plays quarterback for the Giants."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco is taking the Giants to upset the Saints! To read his breakdown of every game in Week 14, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-5) at Giants Giants Giants Saints Giants Saints Saints Saints Giants

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -2, O/U 47.5

"The New York Jets are toast and a loss away from officially being eliminated from playoff contention. Does this feel like a team that will be swinging up until its last breath? I doubt it. Meanwhile, Miami is still clinging to playoff hopes and will be treating all of these games as such. With the Dolphins now back under their own -- warm -- roof, they should go back to being one of the deadliest offenses in the league. And if New York gets down early, I would guess it'll pack it in. Miami is 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in its last six home games against the Jets, while New York is 0-4 ATS in its last four games on the road."

Tyler Sullivan is taking Miami to cover the spread vs. its rivals this week. To read his best bets for Week 14, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Dolphins (-6) Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Cardinals -1, O/U 46

"If it feels like you just saw these two teams play, that's because you did. This game will mark the second time in 14 days that Arizona and Seattle will have played each other (Week 12 and Week 14). My theory is that someone in the NFL scheduling department fell asleep at the wheel and forgot to put this game on the 2024 schedule and then when they realized it, they had to throw it anywhere it would fit and this was the only week open. These two teams first met on Nov. 24, which is when I bought my Thanksgiving turkey and there is still leftover turkey in my fridge. I have no idea what my point is here other than that I'm already tired of turkey and no one wants to see two division rivals play two games this close together.

Normally, when two teams are playing for a second time, I don't put a lot of stock in the first game, but I might have to this time around, because the first game JUST happened. Back in Week 12, the Cardinals were held to a season-low point total in a 16-6 loss to the Seahawks. The Cards have scored at least 13 points in every other game this season except for that one.

One big reason the Seahawks were so good is because Mike Macdonald's defense absolutely shut down Kyler Murray. He threw for just 160 yards with a pick-six in the first three quarters of the game and I won't be surprised if he puts up similar numbers. Before taking over the Seahawks' coach, Macdonald spent two seasons as the Ravens' defensive coordinator, which means he got to watch Lamar Jackson practice every day. And after two years with Lamar, I have to think that if there's any head coach in the NFL who knows how to slow down a mobile QB, it's Macdonald.

Also, I have no faith in the Cardinals offense right now, at least when it comes to scoring touchdowns. The Cards only have one offensive TD in their past nine quarters of play and I can't pick a team that only has one offensive TD in their past nine quarters of play."

John Breech is taking the Seahawks to upset the Cardinals on Sunday. To read his Week 14 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks at Cardinals (-2.5) Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -1, O/U 48

"The Bills have covered in six of their last seven games and, in their other games vs. the NFC West this season, have won 35-10, 31-10 and 34-28. Buffalo has scored 30+ in six straight games and hit that mark nine times already this season. The Rams are just 5-7 ATS (Bills are 8-4) and 2-4 at home. Sean McVay is 6-8-1 ATS as a home dog and just 9-7-1 ATS vs. the AFC at home. Sean McDermott is 12-4 ATS vs. the NFC on the road; he's covered 10 of those games by 11.5 points or more. Buffalo has covered by 5.5 or more in five of its last seven games overall. The Bills are getting healthier on defense while the Los Angeles offense is super erratic."

NFL insider Jason La Canfora is taking the Bills to cover the spread as one of his best bets for Week 14. To check out his other best bets, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-4.5) at Rams Bills Rams Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Rams

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -5.5, O/U 47.5

"This is almost a perfect spot for the Bears. If only the game was being played in Chicago. The Bears get a banged-up 49ers team down their top two running backs after getting blown out in snowy Buffalo on Sunday night, and Chicago just fired head coach Matt Ebeflus. Sometimes teams get a boost after making that change. Just ask the New Orleans Saints.

I think Thomas Brown has a legitimate chance to win the full-time job, and he quickly went from passing game coordinator to lead man. Caleb Williams improved with Brown as his offensive coordinator. He's thrown five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions since Shane Waldron was canned, and actually just set a rookie record by attempting 232 straight passes without throwing an interception.

The Bears are 7-4-1 ATS while the 49ers are 4-8 ATS. Give me the Bears to keep it close."

Jordan Dajani is taking the Bears to cover the spread in San Francisco. To read his best bets for Week 14, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at 49ers (-4) 49ers 49ers 49ers Bears 49ers Bears 49ers Bears

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -6.5, O/U 44.5

R.J. White, who is on a 35-18-2 against-the-spread roll on Los Angeles Chargers games, has released his best bets for the Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. We can tell you he's leaning Over on the total, but to check out his official against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Chiefs (-4) Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chargers Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -0.5, O/U 48.5

It's Joe Burrow vs. Cooper Rush on "Monday Night Football" this week. Larry Hartstein, who is on a 28-10 roll on Cowboys picks, has just released his best bets for this Week 14 matchup. We can tell you Hartstein is leaning Over on the total, but to check out his official against-the-spread pick, head on over to SportsLine.