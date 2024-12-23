NFL Week 16 live updates, highlights: Bills hold off Patriots; Bengals, Dolphins keep playoff hopes alive

Week 16 in the NFL is about clinching and elimination. The Baltimore Ravens clinched a playoff spot with their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, while the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

On Sunday, we saw Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers defeat the Cardinals in overtime, thanks to Chuba Hubbard's big day, the Atlanta Falcons blew out the New York Giants in Michael Penix Jr.'s first NFL start and the Cincinnati Bengals remained alive in the playoff hunt with a double-digit win over the rival Cleveland Browns.

In the late afternoon slate, the Minnesota Vikings beat the Seattle Seahawks to remain in lockstep with the Detroit Lions for first place in the NFC North. The Buffalo Bills held off the New England Patriots while continuing to put pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC's top playoff seed.

Up next, the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an entertaining game. Dallas has been eliminated from playoff contention, but the offense has played well with backup Cooper Rush running the show. The Buccaneers are playing for playoff positioning; a win would keep them ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NFC South standings.

Below, you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happens in the NFL in Week 16. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we cover it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

All game times ET

Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Chargers 34, Broncos 27 (Takeaways)

Saturday

Chiefs 27, Texans 19 (Takeaways)

Ravens 34, Steelers 17 (Takeaways)

Sunday

Commanders 36, Eagles 33 (Takeaways)

Rams 19, Jets 9 (Takeaways)

Vikings 27, Seahawks 24 (Recap)

Colts 38, Titans 30 (Recap)

Falcons 31, Giants 7 (Recap)

Bengals 24, Browns 6 (Recap)

Lions 34, Bears 17 (Recap)

Panthers 36, Cardinals 30 (OT) (Recap)

Dolphins 29, 49ers 17 (Recap)

Raiders 19, Jaguars 14 (Recap)

Bills 24, Patriots 21 (Recap)

Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. (Preview)

Monday

Saints at Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Preview)