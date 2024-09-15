NFL Week 2 live updates, scores, injuries, highlights: How star injuries could impact teams around the league

Everything to know about Week 2 right here

Week 2 in the NFL is underway! After the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins kicked off the week on Thursday night, we now have 15 more matchups to sit back and enjoy stretching from Sunday into Monday night. 

Injuries are playing a significant part of the early goings of the 2024 campaign as a number of the game's biggest stars, including 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Rams wideout Puka Nacua, have been put on injured reserve due to various ailments. As we saw last week with San Francisco and running back Jordan Mason, those absences do open the door for others to step up and make an impact for their teams. So, how will all those injury situations develop and impact this week's slate of games? We're about to find out. 

Below you can find all of Sunday's top plays in our one-stop shop for everything that happened in the NFL in Week 2. Scores, highlights, analysis, injuries, cool stats, you name it -- we'll be covering it all from first kickoff to the final whistle of the late games.

Week 2 schedule

Thursday

Bills 31, Dolphins 10 (Takeaways) 

Sunday 

Raiders at Ravens, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Chargers at Panthers,, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Cowboys at Saints, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Buccaneers at Lions, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Colts at Packers, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Browns at Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
49ers at Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Seahawks at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Giants at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Rams at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Steelers at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bengals at Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET (Gametracker)
Bears at Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET (Gametracker)

Monday

Falcons at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Gametracker)

Josh Jacobs fumbles in the end zone

The Indianapolis Colts have some life. After facing a situation where the game was starting to get away from then with the Green Bay Packers threatening to go up 17-0, the defense forced a Josh Jacobs fumble at the goal-line and recovered. First round rookie Laiatu Latu jumped on the fumble. 

 
Malik Willis gets Green Bay up early

After a week of questioning his ability to carry the load following Jordan Love's injury, Malik Willis has the Packers leading the Colts 10-0 thanks to this 14-yard touchdown to wideout Dontayvion Wicks. 

 
Three sacks for Hutchinson in the 1Q

It's a hat trick for Aidan Hutchinson as the Lions pass rusher now has three sacks IN THE FIRST QUARTER! That is the most by Lions a player in the first quarter since at least 2000, according to CBS research. 

 
Injury updates

  • Bucs RB Rachaad White is questionable to return due to a groin injury.
  • Giants WR Malik Nabers is being evaluated for a concussion.
 
Saints putting Cowboys on early upset alert

The Dallas Cowboys may be on early upset alert. Already trailing the Saints 7-3, the Dallas secondary saw Derek Carr complete a 70-yard touchdown throw to Rashid Shaheed to go up 14-3. Shaheed is already up to 96 yards receiving. 

 
DK Metcalf 56 yards to the house! 

New England had a blown coverage on the left side of the secondary and the Seahawks star took full advantage. Geno Smith let loose a deep throw to a wide open DK Metcalf, who took the ball 56 yards to the end zone to knot the game at seven apiece. 

 
Vikings block punt vs. 49ers

The Minnesota Vikings were able to take an early 3-0 lead over the 49ers after they blocked a punt attempt by San Francisco that gave them the ball at the 24-yard line. Sam Darnold and the offense managed to get the ball to the San Francisco four-yard line, but couldn't punch it in for a touchdown. 

 
Goff connects with Williams for 50-yard gain

Jameson Williams seems to be picking up where he left off in Week 1. Midway through the first quarter, Jared Goff uncorked a deep ball down the field to Williams for a 50-yard gain. The Lions couldn't turn that into a touchdown, however, as they settled for a field goal. 

 
Aidan Hutchinson tallies two early sacks

For the second time in the first quarter, Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has taken down Baker Mayfield. The first came inside the red zone to help hold the Buccaneers to a field goal attempt. This time comes just outside of midfield. Dominant start for the talented pass rusher. 

 
Jayden Daniels flashes mobility

The No. 2 overall pick is flashing his dual-threat ability early in Washington's matchup against the New York Giants. On a third-and-10 play, Daniels scampered down the field to nearly get the first down. Upon review, it was determined that Daniels was short, but an impressive effort nonetheless. The Commanders would convert on fourth down. 

 
Jared Goff throws early INT

Detroit's defense came out stout during Tampa Bay's opening drive and held it to a field goal, but the unit is back on the field in short order. Jared Goff was targeting Williams over the middle of the field and was picked off by the Bucs. 

 
Saints climb to early lead vs. Cowboys

For the second week in a row, Alvin Kamara has found the end zone. The Saints running back pounded a five-yard rushing score to cap off an opening touchdown drive for New Orleans. The scoring opportunity was sparked thanks, in part, to a 39-yard reception from Chris Olave. 

 
Evan Engram late scratch due to pregame injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled tight end Evan Engram OUT for Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns due to a hamstring injury he suffered during pregame warmups. Could be an increased workload in the passing attack for the likes of Brian Thomas Jr., Kirk Cousins and Gabe Davis. 

