NFL Week 2 odds, predictions, picks: Advanced computer model loves Panthers

The NFL's second weekend will attract bets from the average Joe to professional bettors.



The New England Patriots are 6-point favorites in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints after getting stunned by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. The Atlanta Falcons are 3-point favorites at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, and the New York Giants are field goal favorites against the Detroit Lions on Monday night in a game that already has had plenty of line movement given the uncertainty surrounding WR Odell Beckham.



With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you will want to know to what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



SportsLine's Projection Model went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.



Every single one.



SportsLine computer picks also would have won more than 96 percent of CBS Sports Office Pools that made straight-up picks last season.



With Week 2 already here, the computer simulated every matchup 10,000 times and came up with some surprising results.



One team the model loves in Week 2: the Carolina Panthers , who are 6.5-point favorites at home against the Buffalo Bills . SportsLine's model has the Panthers winning 71 percent of simulations with a projected final score of 27-18. The model has QB Cam Newton throwing for 247 yards and rushing for another 23 yards. Look for Carolina's defense to hold Bills QB Tyrod Taylor under 200 yards passing.

SportsLine's model also loves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to easily handle the Chicago Bears in their season-opener. The Bucs are winning 73 percent of simulations and the model says they easily cover a 6.5-point line and win by 10. The model says Bucs QB Jameis Winston goes off for almost 300 yards passing and two touchdowns, while the Bears will be without WR Kevin White, who was sent to IR after last week's game.



A shocker: SportsLine's computers say the Tennessee Titans lose outright as 1-point favorites on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars . SportsLine calls for the Jags to win 25-23, with Titans QB Marcus Mariota struggling mightily for the second straight week. The Jaguars have won the last three meetings in Jacksonville, including a 21-point rout last December.

The model is also calling for another road favorite to get absolutely stunned in Week 2, meaning a big payday for anyone who bets on the big-time home underdog.



What NFL picks can you make with confidence this week? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, plus see which side of Packers-Falcons is a virtual lock, all from the model that would have won 96 percent of football pools last season, as well as picks from 16 experts.



NFL Week 2 Schedule

