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NFL Week 3 inactives, injury tracker: Is Nico Collins playing? What's Zay Flowers' status?

All the latest injury news and inactives for Week 3

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Week 3 of the NFL season is here, and we already have some injuries that will affect Sunday's slate of games.

Heading into the weekend, we already know that players like Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (out for the season after knee surgery), Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (short-term IR), Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) and more will not play for their respective teams.

The Steelers got some good news on two players Sunday morning. WR Michael Pittman, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Bengals, and running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is expected to play, according to ESPN.

Zay Flowers will be a game-time decision for the Ravens as they face the Cowboys in Brazil.

Keep it locked to this live blog throughout Sunday morning as we update you with game statuses for each of these players and more.

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