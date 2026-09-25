Per usual, there are a slew of notable injuries to monitor ahead of this weekend's games. Fortunately for you, we're keeping track of every team's final injury report, which you can find below.

News broke about several injured players before today's injury reports were released. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will play this weekend for the first time after he sustained a glute injury during the early portions of Seattle's Week 1 win over the Patriots.

Rams wideout Puka Nacua (hip/groin) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday night's showdown against the Broncos in Denver. 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is expected to miss a few weeks after he pulled his calf during Thursday's practice. Jaxson Dart, who sustained a season-ending knee injury during Monday night's loss to the Rams, reportedly underwent surgery on Friday. His recovery timeline is 4-6 months.

Below is a rundown of every team's final injury report of the week. Be sure to monitor this page throughout the evening as we will be providing updates as soon as they are available.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Chargers at Bills

Chargers: G Kayode Awosika (fibula), TE Charlie Kolar (forearm), DB Elijah Molden (hamstring), G/T Trey Pipkins III, WR Brenen Thompson (quadricep), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring) OUT; QB Trey Lance (groin), CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Bills: DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring), DL T.J. Sanders (illness) OUT; WR Keon Coleman (ankle), WR DJ Moore (shoulder), DL Ed Oliver (hip), G Ar'maj Reed-Adams (elbow) QUESTIONABLE

Lance was a late addition to the injury report. The Chargers can promote DJ Uiagalelei from the practice squad if Lance is unable to play. Jim Harbaugh said that Trevor Penning will start at left guard in place of Awosika.

For the Bills, coach Joe Brady said that Coleman and Moore will be game-time decisions after being limited participants on Friday.

"I'm going to give them all the way through till game time," Brady said. "And I have confidence in them. When they're ready to go, they'll be ready to go."

Panthers at Browns

Panthers: LB Devin Lloyd (calf), LB Claudin Cherelus (shoulder), S Nick Scott (rib) OUT; WR Jalen Coker (ankle), WR Xavier Legette (knee) QUESTIONABLE

Browns: OL Teven Jenkins (back) OUT; CB Tyson Campbell (ankle, hip, knee), S Grant Delpit (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

The Panthers were hit hard on both sides of the ball this week. Lloyd won NFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering nine tackles, a sack, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and three pass breakups. He did not practice at all this week. Dave Canales said Coker should be good to go -- he didn't practice Thursday but logged limited practices on Wednesday and Friday -- and Legette will be a game-time decision.

The Browns will be without Jenkins for the third straight week, but coach Todd Monken said he's hopeful both Campbell and Delpit can play. Both were limited in practice all week. Campbell was listed as questionable (ankle) last week but played; he picked up the hip injury earlier this week and the knee injury on Friday.

Jets at Lions

Jets: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad), TE Mason Taylor (thumb) OUT; RB Kene Nwangwu (back) DOUBTFUL; WR Adonai Mitchell (finger), EDGE Joseph Ossai (foot) QUESTIONABLE

Lions: G Ben Bartch (foot), S Thomas Harper (ankle) OUT

Ossai is trending upwards as he was a full participant on Friday. Mitchell was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Along with Harper, the Lions will also be without Avonte Maddox, who sustained a season-ending injury during Detroit's Week 2 loss in Buffalo. The injuries to Maddox and Harper will give Christian Izien, Jalen Mills and Bishop Fitzgerald more opportunities to make plays in the Lions' secondary.

Texans at Colts

Texans: WR Nico Collins (hamstring), DB M.J. Stewart (knee), LB Jake Hummel (groin), G Ed Ingram (groin), EDGE Jadeveon Clowney (knee) OUT; OT Trent Brown (knee/wrist) QUESTIONABLE

Colts: WR Ashton Dulin (ankle), WR Alec Pierce (heel) OUT; CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (groin) QUESTIONABLE

It's another lengthy injury list for the Texans, with no absence looming larger than Collins'. The Texans managed just six points last week with Collins out, and tight end Dalton Schultz (140 yards) was the only player with more than 37 yards receiving. Ingram being out and Brown being questionable means an already-struggling offensive line could be down more bodies, too, though Brown at least logged a full practice Friday.

As expected, Pierce will miss this game after he prematurely exited the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Chiefs. The arrow is up for Ward, who was fully engaged on Friday.

Patriots at Jaguars

Patriots: LB Quintayvious Hutchins (knee), LB Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder) OUT; TE Eli Raridon (thigh), S Craig Woodson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

Jaguars: DT Albert Regis (elbow) DOUBTFUL

Raridon didn't practice the past two days after being limited on Wednesday. Woodson was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days.

New England will face a familiar face in former Patriot Jakobi Meyers, who was taken off the injury report after dealing with a thumb injury.

Chiefs at Dolphins

Chiefs: T Josh Simmons (back) OUT; DB Chamarri Conner (knee) DOUBTFUL

Dolphins: EDGE Rob Beal Jr. (hamstring), WR Caleb Douglas (ankle) OUT; RB Jaylen Wright (stinger/foot) DOUBTFUL; CB JuJu Brents (knee), WR Ryan Miller (hip/back) QUESTIONABLE

Conner was limited during each of this week's practices. For the Dolphins, Brents and Miller were full participants on Friday.

Titans at Giants

Titans: CB Cor'Dale Flott (quad), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Giants: OLB Brian Burns (ankle), CB Deonte Banks (calf), S Tyler Nubin (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Flott was questionable all week, while Spears was limited on Friday after not practicing the previous two days. Fellow running back Tony Pollard (ankle) will play after being limited the past two days.

For the Giants, Burns didn't practice all week, while Banks and Nubin were limited throughout the week.

Bengals at Steelers

Bengals: WR Andrei Iosivas (thumb) OUT; DT B.J. Hill (Achilles) DOUBTFUL

Steelers: G Gennings Dunker (knee), RB Rico Dowdle (toe) OUT; WR Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), CB Joey Porter Jr. (NIR/conditioning), RB Jaylen Warren (shoulder), CB Jamel Dean (ankle) QUESTIONABLE

Cincinnati has only two players on its injury report, but they're both significant. Hill's absence would leave the Bengals with less depth in the middle of their defensive line. Iosivas' absence will likely lead to more targets for running backs Chase Brown, Samaje Perine (who caught three touchdowns in Pittsburgh back in 2022) and tight end Mike Gesicki.

The Steelers removed the back ailment from Porter's injury label this week. Porter, who unsuccessfully held in this summer in the hope of getting a new contract, was non-committal when asked about his status for Sunday. Pittsburgh will also have to scramble if Warren can't play. With Dowdle already out, Travis Homer would likely be promoted from the practice squad if Warren is inactive.

Seahawks at Commanders

Seahawks: S Julian Love (calf), S Ty Okada (hamstring) OUT; DT Brandon Pili QUESTIONABLE

Commanders: G Sam Cosmi (concussion/throat), S Nick Cross (illness), QB Jayden Daniels (left elbow), LB Frankie Luvu (groin), TE Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) OUT

AJ Finley will replace Love in the starting lineup on Friday. Along with Darnold, the Seahawks will also have rookie running back Jadarian Price, who left last week's win over the Cardinals early after injuring his chest. Price was a full participant on Friday.

Daniels is among the large contingent of injured Commanders who won't play on Sunday. Daniels will be replaced by Marcus Mariota, who has played well when given the opportunity since coming to Washington in 2024. During his time in D.C., Mariota has thrown 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions and has completed 64.1 percent of his passes.

Cardinals at 49ers

Cardinals: TBA

49ers: TBA

Vikings at Buccaneers

Vikings: C Nick Samac (knee), P Brett Thorson (hamstring) OUT

Buccaneers: TBA

It's a relatively clean injury report for Minnesota. Samac, the team's third-string center, has not played this year. Thorson got hurt in the Vikings' Week 2 win over the Bears, so Johnny Hekker will handle punting duties Sunday. The best news for Minnesota is that Aaron Jones (knee) progressed from no practice on Wednesday to limited practice on Thursday to full practice -- with no injury designation -- on Friday.

Raiders at Saints

Raiders: S Treydan Stukes (concussion) OUT; TE Brock Bowers (knee), QB Aidan O'Connell (personal) QUESTIONABLE

Saints: WR Barion Brown (hamstring), DL Christen Miller (toe) OUT; CB Martin Emerson Jr. (shoulder)

The Raiders are patiently waiting for Bowers to make his season debut. He was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday, which coach Klint Kubiak said was part of the plan. Bowers worked out before last week's game, before being ruled out (he had been doubtful), but will not work out pregame this week.

New Orleans will continue to be without its top two draft picks from 2026: Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson hurt his hamstring before the season began and is on IR with a potential October return, and Miller will miss his second straight game with a toe ailment that popped up late last week. Brown, a sixth-round pick, is also out. Emerson logged a limited practice Friday, his first participation all week.

Ravens vs. Cowboys

Ravens: TBA

Saints: TBA

Rams at Broncos

Rams: TBA

Broncos: TBA

Monday, Sept. 28

Eagles at Bears

Eagles: TBA

Bears: QB Caleb Williams (hamstring), QB Tyson Bagent (concussion), OL Joe Thuney (rest), K Cairo Santos (hip) DNP; LB Noah Sewell, DB Tyrique Stevenson (hamstring), DL Shemar Turner (knee) limited; DL Grady Jarrett, RB Kyle Monangai (knee) FULL

The big question for the Bears is the quarterback situation. Williams hurt his hamstring in Week 2, and coach Ben Johnson said he expected Williams to miss some time. Bagent is still in the concussion protocol, meaning Case Keenum could draw the start. In better news, Monangai practiced fully on Friday after not practicing on Thursday.

Final game statuses will come out on Saturday.