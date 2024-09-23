As is the case every week, NFL Week 3 had its fair share of injuries across the league. From the Eagles dealing with concussions to their star players to the Chargers' Justin Herbert exiting the game against the Steelers, many clubs are dealing with injuries they'll have to addresses during the upcoming week and beyond.

Here's a rundown of everything we know so far through the 4 p.m. ET games:

QB

Justin Herbert (ankle): Herbert was originally listed as questionable to play Sunday due to an ankle injury, and he appeared to aggravate the ankle in the third quarter vs. the Steelers (he confirmed as much afterwards). Taylor Heinicke replaced him under center.

WR

DeVonta Smith (concussion) : The Eagles' new No. 1 WR took a nasty hit in the second half, where his helmet popped off. He was ruled out with a concussion.

: The Eagles' new No. 1 WR took a nasty hit in the second half, where his helmet popped off. He was ruled out with a concussion. Britain Covey (shoulder) : The Eagles are already down A.J. Brown this week, and now Covey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

: The Eagles are already down A.J. Brown this week, and now Covey has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. Van Jefferson (eye): Steelers pass-catcher Van Jefferson suffered an eye injury.

TE

Sam LaPorta (ankle): The Lions star suffered a low-ankle sprain, per ESPN. He will undergo more tests to determine the severity.

OL

Lane Johnson (concussion) : The Eagles' right tackle was seen losing his lunch on the sideline in the first half vs. the Saints, and shortly after ruled out with a concussion.

: The Eagles' right tackle was seen losing his lunch on the sideline in the first half vs. the Saints, and shortly after ruled out with a concussion. Mekhi Becton (finger) : Another Eagles starter on the offensive line was injured in the first half.

: Another Eagles starter on the offensive line was injured in the first half. Rashawn Slater (pectoral) : It's been a rough injury day for the Chargers, as star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater who suffered an injury

: It's been a rough injury day for the Chargers, as star offensive tackle Rashawn Slater who suffered an injury Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) : The Browns left tackle was making his season debut this week, but he went down in the second half.

: The Browns left tackle was making his season debut this week, but he went down in the second half. Wyatt Teller (knee) : The Browns right guard was ruled out due to a knee injury.

: The Browns right guard was ruled out due to a knee injury. James Hudson (shoulder) : Another Browns offensive lineman.

: Another Browns offensive lineman. Erik McCoy (groin): The Saints' offensive front suffered a massive hit with their center being ruled out with a groin injury.

DL

Leonard Williams (ribs): The Seahawks defensive end left with a ribs injury and was later ruled out.

The Seahawks defensive end left with a ribs injury and was later ruled out. Byron Murphy (hamstring): The Seahawks defensive tackle hurt his hamstring against the Dolphins and was ruled out.

EDGE

Myles Garrett (feet): The Browns star is dealing with issues with his feet, which he said has led to lower-leg ailments. Garrett left the Giants game for several minutes in the fourth quarter, received treatment in the medical tent and then returned.

The Browns star is dealing with issues with his feet, which he said has led to lower-leg ailments. Garrett left the Giants game for several minutes in the fourth quarter, received treatment in the medical tent and then returned. Joey Bosa (hip) : The Chargers star defensive end walked off with trainers after one snap played against the Steelers, and was ruled out.

: The Chargers star defensive end walked off with trainers after one snap played against the Steelers, and was ruled out. Alex Highsmith (groin): Highsmith will not return to Sunday's game due to a groin injury. That opened the door for Nick Herbig on the edge.

CB