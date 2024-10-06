Sunday of Week 5 kicked off in London with a battle between the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings prevailed, but lost running back Aaron Jones to a hip injury. On the other side, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hurt his ankle while cornerback Sauce Gardner had to be evaluated for a concussion before eventually returning.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 5 injuries around the league.

OL Teven Jenkins (Ankle): Jenkins is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

OT Amarius Mims: He was carted off the field with a left ankle injury and is questionable to return.

S Rodney McLeod (face): McLeod is questionable to return with a face laceration.

CB Denzel Ward (hamstring): Ward is out for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

LS Charley Hughlett (rib): Hughlett is out for the remainder of the game with a rib injury.



DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (illness): Okoronkwo is questionable to return with an illness.



RB De'Von Achane: Achane was downgraded to out after being evaluated for a concussion. He went to the medical tent after landing hard on the ground and taking an apparent hit to the helmet.

Jets

QB Aaron Rodgers (ankle): Rodgers told reporters after the loss that he suffered a low ankle sprain.

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder): Clowney is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

OT Roger Rosengarten (ankle): Rosengarten is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

WR Nico Collins (hamstring): Collins has been ruled out for the second half with a hamstring injury.

S Jimmie Ward (groin): Ward is also ruled out with a groin injury. He walked off under his own power and went to the medical tent.



RB British Brooks (knee): Brooks has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.



