The Houston Texans may have escaped a major injury scare, but they could also be without their star wide receiver this Sunday. Nico Collins met with doctors after suffering a hamstring injury in Wednesday's practice, and while the injury is not considered serious, his status is in jeopardy for the Texans' Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to ESPN.

Collins got off to a strong start this season, posting seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown in Houston's season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills. He's coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns and three consecutive 1,000-plus-yard, six-plus-touchdown seasons. He is widely considered one of the best X receivers in the league.

If Collins misses Sunday's game, the Texans could be in trouble. Houston already lost presumptive No. 2 wideout Jayden Higgins for the year to a torn ACL suffered during a preseason practice, while the explosive Tank Dell remains on injured reserve. He was not yet ready to return from the devastating knee injury he suffered during the 2024 season.

If Collins is out, the Texans will likely roll with Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne as their top four wide receivers. They also have Lewis Bond, Josh Kelly, Daniel Sobkowicz and Mitchell Tinsley on the practice squad. Houston also has five tight ends — Dalton Schultz, Foster Moreau, Marlin Klein, Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan — on the roster and would likely lean into more 12 and 13 personnel looks in Collins' absence.

The Bengals looked somewhat improved defensively in Week 1, forcing four turnovers against the Buccaneers. But they still allowed 5.4 yards per play, which would have been an above-average offensive mark last season. Houston managed 5.2 yards per play in Week 1 against Buffalo with an inconsistent run game (David Montgomery scored three total touchdowns but averaged just three yards per carry), and things could get even more difficult in Week 2 if the Texans are without Collins to open up the field.