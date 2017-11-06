One NFL team reportedly might be interested in adding Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick's lawyer predicted in October that he would be signed with an NFL team by Nov. 10 and although that might not happen, there's at least one team in the league that has been mulling over the possibility of adding the quarterback.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's been some chatter in the Texans' building about "whether or not" they should take a look at Kaepernick following the injury to Deshaun Watson last Thursday.

That doesn't mean the Texans are going to sign him -- or even invite him in for a tryout -- but it does mean that the Texans are well aware of the fact that they currently have a dire situation at quarterback. Texans coach Bill O'Brien was actually asked about Kaepernick on Monday and he didn't deny that the quarterback's name has come up in discussions.

"We talk about the roster and what's out there every day," O'Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. "Everybody gets discussed. Is that a problem? Don't most teams do it like that?"

With Watson out, Tom Savage was Houston's starter against the Colts on Sunday and he looked horrible in the Texans' 20-14 loss.

Savage completed just 43 percent of his passes (19 of 44) against a Colts defense that went into the game ranked 31st overall in the NFL against the pass. Despite Savage's struggles, O'Brien backed his starting quarterback, but seemed to leave the door slightly open for the possibility of signing Kaepernick.

'"I like the guys that we have and we'll continue to try to coach them," O'Brien said, via the Chronicle. "Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn't played in a while. These things are going to continue to be discussed,"

O'Brien also added that he's studied film on Kaepernick since the quarterback's days at Nevada.

"I've known him a long time," O'Brien said.

Two former Super Bowl winners -- Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison -- apparently think O'Brien would be crazy not to add Kaepernick.

After Houston's loss, Dungy went on NBC's "Football Night in America" and called for the Texans to sign Kaepernick and save their season.

"Sign Colin Kaepernick," Dungy said. "You don't have good quarterback play. When you have a mobile quarterback, your offense looks different. There is a mobile quarterback out there to get."

Harrison also chimed in during the Kaepernick discussion and explained why it was important for the Texans to sign the former 49ers quarterback. The two-time Super Bowl winning safety said that he'd lose all faith in his coaching staff if they didn't try to upgrade the team's quarterback position.

"As a player, I would lose all respect for my coaches and my organization if there was a guy out there that actually started a Super Bowl that is better than the guy that we have," Harrison said. "How do you have confidence in your coach? How can you trust what your coach is trying to sell, the system that he is trying to sell, when he is not doing everything in his power to win football games?"

The addition of Kaepernick would almost make too much sense for Houston. Kaepernick has a similar skill set to Watson, meaning the Texans could run more of the offense they ran while Watson healthy, something they can't do with Tom Savage.

Savage said last week that he would've injured himself trying to do the things that Watson did in the Texans' 41-38 loss to the Seahawks in Week 9.

At 3-5, the Texans' are only two games out of first place in the AFC South, which means their season isn't lost yet. However, it will be soon if they don't find a competent quarterback and so far, it seems like they've decided to play the waiting game with Kaepernick. According to Pro Football Talk, the team hasn't contacted Kaepernick and it's not clear if they even will.

With a schedule that includes three of their next four games on the road -- at the Rams, home against the Cardinals, at the Ravens and at the Titans -- the Texans better figure something out soon or they're going to be riding Tom Savage to their first losing season since 2013.

If Kaepernick were to sign with the Texans, that would also be good news for the NFL. Kaepernick's lawyer, Mark Gergagos, has said he will immediately drop the quarterback's collusion case if Kaepernick gets signed. On Oct. 31, Geragos predicted that Kaepernick would have an NFL job by the end of this week.