The NFL playoffs are here, with six different wild-card matchups on tap for the coming weekend. While 14 postseason contenders prepare to begin their quest for Super Bowl LIX glory, the remaining 18 clubs who didn't make the dance are left to get an early start on the 2025 offseason.

Here's one reason for each of the non-playoff teams to be optimistic moving forward:

Trey McBride is a confirmed star. The tight end went from promising to ultra-reliable as a 111-catch machine, even if the rest of the offense, including Kyler Murray, remained too inconsistent.

Michael Penix Jr. has a legitimate left arm. The first-round rookie showed a natural ability to sling the ball downfield after replacing Kirk Cousins. He could jumpstart their playoff hopes sooner than later.

Bryce Young belongs now. Benched early this season, the 2023 No. 1 pick ended Year 2 as one of the NFL's most confident point guards. They should feel much better about building around him.

Caleb Williams showed adequate promise. Even as his coaching and offensive line floundered, the No. 1 pick showcased a knack for crunch-time theatrics. With a steadier setup, he could be a magician.

Joe Burrow's still got "it." It's easy to forget now that the former No. 1 pick barely produced a healthy and/or steady stretch in 2023. This year, even with basically no defensive support, he was money.

A quarterback search is inevitable. With Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely, Kevin Stefanski and Co. have basically no choice but to pursue a replacement. They also badly need help up front, though.

They've still got elite playmakers. CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons alone can't offset Jerry Jones' oft-short-sighted approach, but they at least make this club competitive when Dak Prescott's also healthy.

They still play in the AFC South. Shane Steichen and Chris Ballard either need Anthony Richardson to make a seismic leap or add true quarterback competition. At least their divisional foes aren't juggernauts.

The offense will have fresh eyes. Trevor Lawrence's turnover issues have been glaring, but after successively stale seasons under Doug Pederson and Press Taylor, staffing change was also inevitable.

Tom Brady can help steer the ship. Voted in as a minority stakeholder and already a trusted voice for controlling owner Mark Davis, perhaps he can help direct a meaningful quarterback investment.

Mike McDaniel has no choice but to start from scratch. Out of the playoffs and potentially facing a Tyreek Hill exit, his offense needs plenty of trench reinforcements, and/or Tua Tagovailoa improvements.

Leadership is rightfully changing. Jerod Mayo's promotion allowed New England to sever with Belichick while loosely retaining his spirit. It just didn't work, as Mayo struggled to cast a consistent vision.

They have the opportunity for a true rebuild. Dismissing Dennis Allen was step one. Forever averse to a full-on teardown, they can also get out of Derek Carr's deal in order to pivot more toward the future.

Quarterback is finally set to be addressed. Joe Schoen's return isn't going to elicit celebration in East Rutherford, but after trying and failing to replace Daniel Jones in 2023, they have no choice to act now.

The weight of expectations has been lifted. After two mostly miserable years of waiting and waiting for the Aaron Rodgers gamble to pay off, the aging signal-caller is all but a lock to head elsewhere.

You can excuse much of their decline to injuries. Certainly their defense needs to rediscover an edge, but even Brock Purdy's oft-debated lows were primarily a result of a severely fractured supporting cast.

Mike Macdonald's defense has the makings of something special. It wasn't as suffocating against superior foes, but it was often physical enough to keep their scattershot offense in the wild-card mix.

The skill weapons aren't bad. From Tony Pollard to Calvin Ridley to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, they've got big-play threats. Their issue is at the foundation, where quarterback and O-line warrant big changes.