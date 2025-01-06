It's officially time for playoff football. The 2024 NFL regular season is complete, and the postseason picture is finalized, with six opening-round matchups scheduled for Wild Card Weekend.

How, exactly, do the 14 playoff teams stack up? Here's how we'd rank them entering the dance:

Record: 10-7 | Point Differential: +33 (12th)

Under Mike Tomlin, they're always liable to muck up a game, and T.J. Watt off the edge remains a problem. Russell Wilson's midseason revival now looks like a thing of the past, however, and you can't expect to win in January when you can't move the ball. It's been Pittsburgh's story for years now.

Record: 10-7 | Point Differential: 0 (15th)

There was a time when C.J. Stroud was a feared gunslinger. That was a year ago. With a banged-up line and receiving corps, he's had to rely much more on a grind-it-out ground game and defense. The moment shouldn't be too big for them, but they've been more sloppy than spectacular all season.

Record: 10-7 | Point Differential: +114 (6th)

Bo Nix still isn't getting enough national credit for the cool dual-threat presence he's brought to Mile High, and their top-three scoring defense can offset most lapses by Sean Payton's attack. Their issue is, they might be a year early, struggling to outlast true heavyweights with more dynamic lineups.

Record: 11-6 | Point Differential: +101 (7th)

Justin Herbert finally feels at home in Jim Harbaugh's disciplined setup, which prioritizes ball control and sturdy defense. The Bolts have surrendered just 17.7 points per game, best in the NFL. If it's not Ladd McConkey through the air, though, does Herbert have the weapons to make a deep run?

Record: 10-7 | Point Differential: -19 (16th)

No matter where you rank them, you're bound to be wrong. Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have reached the mountaintop in recent memory, and the former's big-armed connection with Puka Nacua is nearly unstoppable. They've also been incredibly streaky with the ball in their hands.

Record: 10-7 | Point Differential: +117 (5th)

The Todd Bowles era has generally been defined by scrappy, if not-so-special, teams with tenacious defense. Under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen, they've overcome an abysmal "D" with fireworks, relying on a tantalizing blend of both Bucky Irving electricity and Baker Mayfield willpower.

Record: 11-6 | Point Differential: +122 (4th)

When he's on his game, Jordan Love can zip it with the best of them, and a bruising Josh Jacobs helps balance out Matt LaFleur's proven attack. Missing Jaire Alexander in the secondary has left the other side quite vulnerable, though, and Love is now dealing with his third noticeable injury of the season.

Record: 12-5 | Point Differential: +94 (9th)

How far can a rookie quarterback go? Jayden Daniels is even more electric than Stroud was in 2023, boasting snappy throws and super scrambling speed, but Washington is banking almost exclusively on his athleticism, considering its otherwise sluggish backfield and so-so Dan Quinn-led defense.

Record: 14-3 | Point Differential: +100 (8th)

How much do you weigh their nine-game win streak versus their mostly unserious Week 18 fight for the NFC's top seed? If Sam Darnold gets decent protection, he's proven capable of MVP-level darts for Kevin O'Connell. If he and Brian Flores' scrappy "D" are put in a hole, however, they're not as fearsome.

Record: 13-4 | Point Differential: +157 (T-3rd)

They've failed to overcome repeat forces like the Chiefs in the AFC, and they're sometimes mightily dependent on Josh Allen playing Superman alongside a rotating cast of characters. Allen is a one-man wrecking crew, though, and James Cook's slippery speed is also underrated out of the backfield.

Record: 14-3 | Point Differential: +160 (2nd)

They've occasionally been their own worst enemy, with Nick Sirianni's temperament and situational coaching daring to overshadow an all-star lineup. If Jalen Hurts is healthy, though, he's got A-plus weapons in Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, etc. And Vic Fangio's "D" plays with a physical edge.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 15-2 | Point Differential: +59 (10th)

Going for a historic three-peat, the reigning champions haven't looked like a sustainable operation for basically two years running. But that's because Patrick Mahomes is a freak of inevitability when it's crunch time, and both Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo are ace decision-makers in the heat of the moment.

Record: 12-5 | Point Differential: +157 (T-3rd)

They've got the NFL's most dangerous home run threat under center in Lamar Jackson, plus a behemoth ball-carrier in Derrick Henry. Throw in an improved defense, a coach who's been there, done that, and motivation to get over the hump during the Jackson era, and they register as a true title contender.

Record: 15-2 | Point Differential: +222 (1st)

In 2023, Dan Campbell's group was the NFL's darling underdog-turned-contender. In 2024, they're just a straight-up powerhouse, making fourth-down conversions look routine with sharp point-guarding from Jared Goff, home run sprints from Jahmyr Gibbs and timely physicality from a makeshift defense under Aaron Glenn. They have a world-class line and weaponry, but best of all, they're never fazed.