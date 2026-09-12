NFC North play gets underway from the jump as the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. After their tight race for the No. 2 spot in the division (and a wild card berth in the postseason) last year, these fierce rivals could again be in lockstep in 2026.

Player availability is already a concern for the Packers, who could be down multiple offensive linemen in addition to star running back Josh Jacobs and perennial All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. Green Bay also enters 2026 with a new defensive coordinator and a lighter wide receiver room. Despite all the moving parts, though, this is a team with aspirations of winning the division, and it is only a slight underdog on the road in its season opener.

On the other side of the matchup, Kyler Murray makes his Minnesota debut on Sunday. His arrival could bring desperately needed consistency to the quarterback position, but there is no guarantee that he will elevate the offense, given his injury history and the struggles that defined the latter stages of his time with the Arizona Cardinals.

After Sunday, one of these squads will have a leg up on the other in what appears to be the most wide-open division in the NFL.

Where to watch Packers vs. Vikings live

Welcome to Minnesota, Kyler Murray

The Vikings break in a new starting quarterback this year in Murray, whom they signed this offseason on a minimum contract. If the low-cost bet on Murray rekindling his career pays off, Minnesota has all the weapons around him necessary to be a playoff team. Perhaps the upgrade in supporting cast going from the Cardinals to a squad that boasts Justin Jefferson will be enough to spark a bounce-back season. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz will back Murray up as J.J. McCarthy was relegated to the No. 3 role.

Josh Jacobs on commissioner's exempt list

It is unclear when the Packers' No. 1 running back will be available -- if he is available at all in 2026. Jacobs has been on the commissioner's exempt list since August due to the investigation into his May arrest, and a suspension could be coming soon for the veteran ballcarrier after he pleaded no contest on Thursday to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges. MarShawn Lloyd will serve as Green Bay's primary running back against the Vikings with Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson rounding out the available backfield options.

Harrison Smith returns to Vikings' defense

Minnesota already figured to field a vicious defense in 2026. Now that the former All-Pro safety is back on the squad, the Packers could be in for an even longer day against that unit. Smith inked a one-year, $12.25 million contract last weekend to return for a 15th season with the Vikings. He will be in search of career interception No. 40, which would tack onto what is already the highest total among active players. He logged two last year when he proved he still has a lot left in the tank, even if he has not made a Pro Bowl since 2021.

Revenge game

How poetic is it that Javon Hargrave's first game since his offseason release from the Vikings comes against none other than the team that cut him? Minnesota released the defensive tackle after the first season of a two-year, $30 million contract, and it took a matter of hours for the Packers to scoop him up. Also, this game could have a little extra meaning for Murray and Jonathan Gannon. The Vikings quarterback and Packers defensive coordinator spent three years together in Arizona but will now go head-to-head in their first game away from the desert.

Packers light in the trenches

Injuries could put Green Bay at a disadvantage in the battle at the line of scrimmage. Defensively, Micah Parsons will miss at least the first month of the season as he works his way back from a torn ACL. And on the offensive line, left guard Aaron Banks and right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele have both been limited in practice this week with knee issues of their own.

Prediction

The Vikings finished above .500 last year despite having an atrocious quarterback situation. If Kyler Murray looks like his old self in this offense, Minnesota can compete at the top of the NFC North. Drawing a division opponent in Week 1 gives this squad an opportunity to get off to a strong start in that regard. In fact, this is an ideal time to catch the Packers. Their injuries and the underwhelming running back group in Josh Jacobs' absence make them a candidate to struggle out of the gates.

Pick: Vikings 27, Packers 20