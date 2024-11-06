For the third consecutive week, the Carolina Panthers will start Byrce Young at quarterback. The former No. 1 overall pick will be under center when his team takes on the New York Giants in Week 10 from Munich, coach Dave Canales announced on Wednesday.

"Bryce will be starting this week," Canales told reporters. "This is about the progress from one week to the next. I preach finish. I talk about finish all the time. That's everything. Finish plays, drives, quarters, halves. Finish games. He did a fantastic job at finishing that game the right way. Finding a way to win and really battling that way, so I was really proud of Bryce for that. Took all the information and just wanted to give him another opportunity to get out there and face the Giants this week in Germany."

Bryce Young CAR • QB • #9 CMP% 60.2 YDs 694 TD 3 INT 6 YD/Att 5.42 View Profile

This decision by Canales comes off the heels of the Panther pulling off a win at home against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, where Young led his first career game-winning drive. The second-year signal-caller finished the game, completing 16 of his 26 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Young, who was benched after Week 2, has rebounded after coming back into the lineup following Andy Dalton injuring his thumb in a car accident.

In these previous two starts, he's thrown for three touchdowns while tossing three picks and is averaging 197.5 yards passing. Over this stretch, Young is also completing 63.4% of his passes with a 77.1 passer rating. Those total won't jump off the page whatsoever, but it is a jump from where he was to start the year.

In Young first two games before being benched, he had a 44.1 passer rating with zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 55.3% of his throws.